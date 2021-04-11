Get the most out of Google Forms with these 6 settings





There seems to be a perception that Google Forms is too simple when companies are choosing a forms app. This is disappointing as this is a very robust tool if you know how to find all the options.

Here’s a set of settings that make Google Forms more powerful. Go ahead and create a new form and click on the gear icon in the upper right corner.

Take a closer look at some of the best features hidden inside that icon, and then move on to some other things you need to know.

Make sure everyone submits only one entry

By default, Google Forms does not collect email addresses. This is useful because users can reply anonymously and do not need a Google account to fill out the form. Disadvantages: You can’t see who provided which answer, and in theory you could submit the form multiple times.

This is the setting[全般]You can prevent it with tabs. Make sure the limit is checked for one response.

Please note that users must sign in using their Google account for this to work. Therefore, it’s probably better for internal use than for customers (unless you’re absolutely certain that all customers are Google users, but I don’t expect that in most cases. Hmm).

Want to know which email address is connected to which form of answer?[メールアドレスを収集する]Make sure that is turned on.

Turn Google Forms into quizzes with grades

You can turn your Google form into a multiple-choice quiz so you can automatically score tests and quizzes. Just go to the Quizes section of the form settings.

Multiple-choice questions can be scored in real time. Just point out the correct answer and Google Form will score it.

The quiz can include short or long answers, but in that case the scoring must be done manually.

This option turns Google Forms into a highly customizable testing tool, so if you’re considering other tools for this purpose, give it a try.

Add custom header images and colors to your Google form

By default, Google forms are very purple. Maybe you love it, think it’s perfect, don’t want to change it at all, and honestly, I respect your purple being great. However, if you want to change the situation, you need to learn how to create a perfect Google form header image. Start by clicking on the paint palette icon.

From here you can upload images. Google will match the color scheme of the photo (you can adjust it if needed).

See the entire tutorial for proper settings for the header image logo and other sizes.

Use form sections and logic in Google forms

Do you want to spread the form across multiple pages, or do you want to see some questions depending on your previous answers? You need to create a form section and logic in Google Forms.

The form section is simple. If you have any questions,[セクションを追加]Just click a button.

That’s how I split the form into multiple sections.

Depending on your response, you can also send respondents to different sections. This allows users to skip parts of the form that are relevant to them, or ask different people completely different questions. To get started, click on the three dots at the bottom right of the multiple-choice question.

See the complete tutorial for more information.

Use Google form template

Creating a template from scratch isn’t difficult, but in many cases you don’t need to: Google offers pre-made templates for all kinds of obvious use cases.

To find this collection, go to your Google form and click on the template gallery.

If you’re using Google Workspace (formerly G Suite), you can create templates that can be used company-wide. If you tend to create many similar forms, you don’t have to start from scratch each time.

Save Google Form Answers to Google Sheets

By default, the answers to your Google Form questions are in the Google Form itself, but you can automatically submit all your answers to Google Sheets if you want. Proceed to the response section.

From here, click on the Google Sheets icon.

As such, all answers will be sent to Google Sheets in Google Drive.

This article by Justin Pot was originally published on the Zapier blog and has been republished here with permission. You can read the original article here.

