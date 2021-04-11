How to unlock NVIDIA virtualization on GeForce GPU with a simple software hack





One of the features supported by NVIDIA’s line of professional graphics cards is GPU virtualization. This is a potentially useful feature in some environments, as multiple people can take advantage of a single GPU through virtualization software. This feature isn’t officially available on NVIDIA’s consumer GPUs, but after all, it can be enabled with a fairly simple hack.

It’s more like a “Gee with” than a game changer in the consumer GPU world. The majority of GeForce graphics card owners don’t think they need it. However, if GPU virtualization is the main selling point (if the shortage is behind us), then for those who do, buy a consumer graphics card instead of a professional graphics card (Quadro or Tesla). That could save you a lot of money, anyway). It’s also interesting because in today’s situation, working remotely is more noticeable than before the pandemic.

“VGPU software licenses allow enterprises to use on-premises NVIDIA GPUs to provide accelerated virtual infrastructure so they can work and collaborate from anywhere. Enterprises are used in other projects. You can also temporarily reuse NVIDIA GPUs to support remote workers, “explains NVIDIA. ..

The lack of support for consumer GPUs is entirely software-based. However, GeForce owners who want to unlock GPU virtualization on their graphics card can get the code on GitHub. Effectively replace the device ID of your graphics card with the device ID of a supported GPU.

“To determine if a particular GPU supports vGPU functionality, the driver looks up the PCI device ID. This identifier and PCI vendor ID are unique for each type of PCI device. Enable vGPU support. To do this, the driver says that the PCI device ID of the installed GPU is one of the device IDs used by vGPU-enabled GPUs. “

This hack works on GP102, GP104, TU102, TU104, and GA102 GPUs, but with a pretty big caveat. It does not work on Windows, only on Linux running kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) software. It limits its potential appeal, but for Linux users who may need something like this, that’s right.

