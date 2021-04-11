Outriders: 7 things better than Gears Of War





Many players want to know how Outriders can rival Gears of War and how this new game is exactly better than its predecessor.

Outriders is an action-cooperative RPG that was just released on multiple platforms on April 1st. The game itself was praised for its fun gameplay and excellent shooter mechanics. However, it was also criticized for poor server performance. Anyway, many players finally enjoyed the game. After all, gameplay is important. Interestingly, Outriders’ gameplay is often compared to another shooter named Gears of War.

This comparison is really justified given that Outriders developer People Can Fly worked on Gears of War and Gears of War: Judgment. The latest title, Outriders, has several things that set it apart from other games in the same genre, including Gears of War.

7 Character creation

The Gears of War game has a lot of decent characters to play with. In many cases, you will have the opportunity to control multiple characters in one game. You also have the option to customize the look in terms of armor skins and weapons, but you still can’t determine what your character will look like physically.

This is where Outriders dominate. In this game you can create your own hero. You can determine what your character will look like, how it will sound, specific features, and gender. Outriders character customization options are very limited compared to most games today, but their mere presence is welcomed by many.

6 Router mechanic

Outriders looter mechanics are very happy. Everything is still in the hands of the RNG gods, but even if you stick to the main story, you can be sure to find some of the best weapons in the game. Those who follow the beaten path will receive even greater and more satisfying rewards.

Gears of War isn’t strictly a predatory game, so you can’t get this kind of satisfaction from itor, at least not as much as Outriders.

5 threat levels

Neither Outriders nor Gears of War are difficult games, but occasionally these games are compassionate but present a decent challenge to the player. However, those who like to feel the adrenaline posed by artificial threats will find that feeling more pronounced in outriders.

In most cases, Gears of War enemies can be defeated on first encounter. However, with outriders, players will see a surge in difficulty at certain moments and areas in the game. Enemies, mini bosses, and bosses suddenly appear, making them much tougher than you’ve ever faced in a game.

4 Gunplay and combat

Despite being advertised as a cover shooter like Gears of War, Outriders’ combat system is actually much more direct. The enemies of this game are so intuitive and sometimes sketchy that if you always rely on covers, you won’t be able to survive in this game.

If you prefer fast-paced shooters that rely minimally on your cover system, you’ll be delighted with Outriders’ gunplay. On top of that, many in-game weapons have an incredibly unconventional design.

3 difficulty system

The Outriders difficulty mechanism isn’t the typical “Easy, Normal, or Hard” option, and in Gears of War it’s not “Casual, Hardcore, and Insane.” Instead, you will be given a World Tier. This means that the higher the world tier, the harder the experience. At the same time, this also means that the enemy is more likely to drop better items.

This makes the difficulty of Outriders very rewarding. If you are willing to overcome the more relentless difficulties of the game, you will get richer rewards. Plus, as long as you’re always playing at the best possible World Tier, you’ll have more and more World Tier options as you progress through the game.

2 ability

In addition to the myriad of guns that can be picked up and used by Outriders, you’ll also be given a great psychic power that anyone in the path can use to erase anything. Outriders have four different classes, all with their own ability to force different play. This also greatly improves the playability of the game.

The presence of power in the game also does not deny gun play. This game is good for maintaining a balance between gunplay and abilities. It forces you to use both at maximum capacity, which makes the game so attractive and exhilarating.

1 more freedom

The Gears of War progression is rather linear. It may not be as straightforward as most single-player story-driven games, but it gives you less freedom to explore when compared to Outriders. Outriders are also a bit linear, especially at first. However, you always have the freedom to jump from one place to another.

Note that Outriders will display a loading screen as you move between areas. This counteracts the illusion of making the game feel like a semi-open world.

