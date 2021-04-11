How long will the Logitech Harmony remote control continue to work?





A few days ago, Logitech announced the end of the long-running Harmony Universal Remote Line in a fairly informal forum post. Writing was on the wall for a while. Harmony’s last major release was almost two years ago, and it was an expensive unexploded ordnance. But it’s still a blow to the community of enthusiastic hi-fi users who have loved these gadgets for nearly 20 years.

The end of the Harmony series may not come as a surprise as the market is moving to simpler Roku-style remote controls and voice control, but it does introduce some important issues. Because remotes rely on Logitech software and services to work on new devices, some more advanced models that interact with smart home technology will take at least some features to stop working. Do you? How long will Logitech continue to support this line after the remote control is no longer available for sale?

Logitech continues to work on support, according to a post announcing the end of Harmony hardware. “It shouldn’t affect existing Harmony customers. We will continue to provide service and support,” said a Logitech representative, using the forum handle. The existing warranty is respected and the FAQ states that the company will continue to update the Harmony desktop software and Harmony apps for Android / iOS. The support team and documentation will remain intact. Compatible Harmony remotes will continue to work with the Google Assistant / Home and Amazon Alexa.

But how long is it? “We aim to keep the service running as long as the customer is using it,” Logitech said in good faith.

So, given the dedication of many of Harmony’s enthusiastic fans, forever. Even if you give Logitech the benefit of suspicion that its service records haven’t always been worth it over the last few years, it’s an impossible task. At some point in the future, preferably at least a few years away, Logitech thinks it needs to stop spending money to keep the hardware up and running, as the number of remaining Harmony users will be low enough. I am. For example, take a look at Harmony Express, which has basically lost all its features just one year after its debut.

Eventually, at least some of the connected features of these remotes will stop working for at least some of the people who are still using them. It’s almost inevitable that Logitech’s Harmony server will be shut down on such a day, without wanting it to sound like geeky Nostradamus.

The best possible result here is for Logitech to release Harmony software as open source code, allowing the most passionate part of the community to roll their own software updates and improvements. Logitech has previously used open source software and maintains a wiki of products that depend on it, but the global repository of code seems to be down. As far as I know, Logitech hasn’t released source code for unserviced products so far. Harmony software is probably still valuable in the sense of some ethereal enterprise, so it seems very unlikely that this will happen.

