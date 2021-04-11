Find out why Valkyrae is ready to quit GTARP





The popular YouTube streamer Valkyrae has revealed that he may stop playing on the popular Grand Theft Auto role-playing server. The reason for this feeling seems to be that it is shared by other popular content creators participating in the game. I’m still not sure if she will actually leave the whole GTARP.

In a short stream of Valkyrae this week, beloved YouTuber said that the main reason viewers started to hate Grand Theft Auto RP was just what they did when they played. In many cases, Valkyrae said that chatting on the stream can be very toxic when playing GTA. So she didn’t care about it. “To be honest, I think I would have really enjoyed RP GTA 5 if I hadn’t streamed it, but I don’t think it’s worth the bad mood. To be honest, people just ignore it, but It didn’t bother me a bit to play anymore, “she explained. “Yes. To be honest, I just want to play Valorant or something. I just want to play fun.”

Valkyrie went on to say that he took into account the idea of ​​turning off chat altogether when playing GTA, but this isn’t what she normally likes to do. She also said she wanted to play what she personally enjoyed, rather than just increasing the number of viewers, even though she knew that games like Valorant were the least popular with her viewers. ..

Valkyrae may leave the GTARP NoPixel 3.0 server when another major streamer is also launched from the game. Last week, Felix “xQc” Lengyel actually received a ban from the server after a controversial situation in which members of his chat harassed other streamers. Apparently, GTA RP is a game that causes the worst of many spectators for some reason.

Whether Valkyrae will return to Grand Theft Auto in a future stream remains uncertain for the foreseeable future. But if you want to watch her on YouTube right away, you should expect her to be playing other games.

[H/T Dexerto]

