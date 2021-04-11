Nintendo warns of low switch inventory in 2021 due to semiconductor shortage





Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, warned that there could be a shortage of switches in 2021 due to the lack of necessary semiconductors.

The president of Nintendo warned of a shortage of switches in 2021 due to the problem of securing the materials needed for production. Nintendo Switch was in short supply in 2020 due to a surge in demand due to pandemics and blockades.

Not only did the pandemic cause problems in the production of the components needed for the hardware, but it also hampered the ability to deliver parts to different locations. At the same time, the blockade has increased the demand for entertainment that can be enjoyed at home. One of the games that benefited from this situation was Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was launched when the first blockade began. New Horizons has become the second-selling Switch game within a year, thanks to incredible demand from people trapped in their homes. Switch unit prices also skyrocketed in the second-hand market as Nintendo couldn’t keep up with demand.

It seems that the shortage of switches is further progressing. Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, told Nikkei (via the video game chronicle) that the company has enough material to produce the semiconductors it needs in the short term, but retailers may face delays next year. Said. Furukawa Electric states that Nintendo may not be able to handle all switch orders in the future.

The demand for switches continues to grow every year. The system will officially outperform the Nintendo 3DS earlier this year and will outperform the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo Wii in the near future. We’re facing competition from the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, but these consoles have also faced serious inventory shortages since their launch and don’t seem to end soon. Nintendo seems to have a switch unit at the beginning of the year, but it will struggle in the future.

The biggest question about Furukawa’s remarks is whether it also applies to the rumored Switch Pro. Many leaks are circulating for upgraded Nintendo Switch units that will be released in the future. If Nintendo is struggling to keep inventory of base switch units that have existed since 2017, what does that mean for even more powerful models? Microsoft and Sony are struggling to build enough consoles to meet the demands of last holiday season, and Nintendo fans could run into the same shortage with Switch Pro in the future.

Source: Video Game Chronicle, Nikkei

