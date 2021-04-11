Is this a Pokemon card bubble?





2020 was a unique year for many reasons, but perhaps the most surprising was the unprecedented price increase for Pokemon cards. This all meant that the deck of cards that was casually thrown into the playground in 1999 could now be seen as a real financial investment opportunity.

Of course, prices have risen in the range of 300% to 1000% year-on-year, so Pokemon cards are beginning to attract attention from people and celebrities who aren’t usually affiliated with the franchise. However, before escaping to see if you can sell your Pokemon cards and make a fortune, it’s worth knowing exactly what caused this flare blitz in the bull market.

Pandemic and social media

Most people familiar with Pokemon know that the Mint Grade 1st Edition Charizard is a chalice card that everyone must own, but this particular card is $ 36,110.54 in December 2019. Why did you sell for $ 350,000 in the latest auction? Well, most of it depends on the price fluctuations that traditional investments have made since then.

Pokemon has its own Charging Bull

When the world was hit by a pandemic, financial markets around the world temporarily sank as most industries and corporate stocks faced uncertainty over the next few months. This has swarmed investors in the midst of the crisis to what is generally considered a safe haven asset-gold, real estate, cold cash and more.

When certain sectors of the economy began to recover and government stimulus was distributed, some people suddenly realized that they had little disposable income and little place to spend it. Tourism, dining and public entertainment weren’t options, but the booming video gaming industry, stocks, and speculative investments such as Bitcoin and Pokemon cards suddenly became attractive. After all, even Fortnite makes banks out of stocks.

Since then, the equity market and virtually all other asset classes (real estate, art, etc.) have recovered to record highs. That is, those who benefit from these investments can spend more money and spread to Pokemon. This means that lucky people who can work in a profitable industry will eventually visit social media and YouTube to show off their new acquisitions.

Pokemon cards quickly became as status symbols as luxury cars, with the added benefit of those cardboard Monscans being featured at Logan Paul Stream without going anywhere. Simply put, Pokemon is a perfect quarantine hobby that can bring you some great benefits.

How does Pokemon correlate with basketball, soccer and baseball cards?

So, as it’s already established, some people use stimulus checks for rent, others indulge in Pokemon cards and PS5 (if found), but this phenomenon isn’t limited to the icons of their beloved video games. There is none.

In 2020, the price of the original trading card also exploded completely. Only the correct Blastwords cards can be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Tom Brady have been playing sports card games for much longer than the Pokemon Company.

Pokemon may have become more popular as more people play games at home, but sports fans suddenly find that there are no events to watch or gamble. This sudden outage of competition coincided with Netflix’s hit documentary series, The Last Dance. This completely aroused people’s interest in the basketball era of the 90’s and raised the value of sports cards to the first edition of the Pokemon base set. Pokemon closely tracked their spiritually collectable predecessor tendencies and then surpassed it due to their perceived novelty factors.

Simple economics of Pokemon card prices.

First of all, inflation is a thing. While technological advances can improve the cost structure for businesses, the $ 70 game is nearly realistic, and this console generation is the most expensive ever. Some people working in the thriving tech industry and financial markets make more money, so they are looking for a place to put it.

Just as there are so many real estate properties in New York that you can build, the first edition of Pokemon Cards will never be printed again, and in both cases it’s as easy as supply and demand. Even the weakest Pokemon cards can increase in value if they are rare, missing, or simply sufficiently unique. If an untouched Super Mario Bros. cartridge sells for $ 660,000, it makes sense for Logan Paul to pay millions of dollars for an unopened booster pack.

Rating Pokemon cards is a complex process and most people are too busy playing with them, so there are so many vintage video game carts and Pokemon merchandise. But the same is not true for the new Pokemon card set. They are printed in unprecedented quantities and are treated by collectors like valuable items from the moment they are taken out of the pack.

Just as no one ever draws another Picasso, there is never a basic set of another first edition of Pokemon cards. The new TCG Pokemon set may be good in some ways, but it’s better to treat it like the work of a living artist-anyone can buy them, and the original maker likes it whimsically. You can just put it out easily.

Where can these prices go?

In the late 80’s and early 90’s, sports fans experienced the same boom and bust cycle that Pokemon collectors are currently experiencing. As the world of sports grows thanks to the mass media, collectors of vintage sports items such as cigarette cards in the early 1900s see the value of their valuable possessions increase, and card makers buy printing presses. I urged them to spin and unleash as many cards as possible. People were simply buying them.

The result is a surplus of sports cards produced between 1987 and 1997, and the collections of that era are of substantial value compared to the actual vintage and even more reliably limited modern versions. died. This is pure speculation, but the recent card sets released by Pokemon could continue to do the same, like the GX expansion packs that recently popped out of the shelves.

It is no exaggeration to say that collectibles such as art and Pokemon cards do nothing in practice. People buy them and they just sit there and look pretty. As the company continues to sell iPhones, it’s not like real estate that can collect rent or Apple stock that generates constant dividends and cash flow. Almost everyone who buys a valuable Pokemon card does so under the assumption that it may be possible to sell it at a higher price later.

However, it should be noted that during the 2008 housing crisis, sports card prices fell as much as the stock market. So the current Pokemon Card Rally is likely to be sustainable as long as these stalks continue to rise. Therefore, when buying a cheap or expensive Pikachu card, it’s probably best to do it from pure love, rather than making quick money.

