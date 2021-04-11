This site will tell you if Google’s new advertising technology is “spying” you – BGR





Google pledged a few weeks ago that it wouldn’t allow advertisers to use third-party cookies to track users online. This is a move aimed at improving user privacy. However, at the time, Google announced that it would introduce FLoC (or Federated Learning of Cohorts), a new Chrome technology that improves user anonymity while collecting browsing data for advertising purposes. Google said at the time that FLoC would be tested with limited piloting before deployment, but it didn’t provide users with an easy way to opt out of the test. The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has already criticized Google’s proposed FLoC tracker, claiming that this user behavior monitoring tool can still harm user privacy. According to advocates, FLoC is a terrible idea and Google needs to cancel the project.

Another report describes how users opt out of FLoC tracking. Simply blocking third-party cookies in Chrome may not be immediately apparent to the user. Google does not mention FLoC in its browser settings. Today, EFF goes one step further by creating a website that informs users if they are included in Google’s limited FLoC tests.

Am I floating? The website has only one purpose. It’s about seeing if you’re in an origin trial with 0.5% of users from different countries such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and the Philippines. , And the United States.

If you are not “FloCed:”, the site will provide immediate answers to the above questions that may appear like this.

EFF’s “AmIF LoCed?” Screenshot website. Image source: EFF

“The FLoC Chrome Origin Trial has been rolled out to millions of random Chrome users without warning, and there is much less consent,” the website said. The trial will continue until July 2021 and can affect up to 5% of users worldwide. One way to avoid this is to switch to another web browser if you are not comfortable enough to opt out.

The EFF site also explains how FLoC tracking works. Basically, this tool uses your browsing history to assign users to groups of similar people around the world. This grouping allows you to continue your personalized advertising without necessarily targeting individual users. Google does not use your personal data or share details about you or your internet habits with others. FLoC needs to add a layer of anonymity. However, EFF believes that people can combine FLoC data with other techniques to fingerprint users.

To be more technical: The browser uses an algorithm called SimHash to calculate the FLoCID. The system now uses the list of domains accessed in the last 7 days as input and recalculates the FLoCID once a week. In the current version of the trial, each user falls into one of over 33,000 behavioral groups. You can find the code for the FLoC component here. Google says it plans to experiment with different grouping algorithms and different parameters throughout the trial.

If you don’t want to discontinue Chrome or disable cookies, we recommend that you check the EFF website frequently to determine if and when Google will add it to your FloC trial. I will. EFF also published another blog post explaining the shortcomings of tracking users using FLoC technology, and Google’s initiative gives users the false sense of increased security when selling this idea. It is still misleading because it can be communicated.

This experiment is irresponsible and hostile to the user. FLoC has slightly improved privacy, but it has a lot of problems, but millions of people around the world without proper notice, opt-in consent, or meaningful individual opt-out at the time of release. It will be deployed to users.

This isn’t another Chrome experiment. This is a fundamental change in the browser, how people are exploited for their data. After all the backlash, concerns, and issues, the fact that Google chose to ignore the warning speaks to where the company stands with respect to our privacy.

EFF argues that replacing the old cookie-based tracking with the new FLoC tracking is not the way to go and is not the only option given to users.

Privacy debates will continue to intensify as more and more Internet users appear to be more concerned about privacy than ever before. Apple is at the forefront of the battle, and the planned iOS 14.5 update will make a big difference to the user tracking business. Apps that require user data, including Google and Facebook, must first ask for permission. Also, many people seem to block tracking as soon as the prompt deployment begins. At the same time, it’s undeniable that online advertising, including most of Google’s useful apps, pays for free services. This is the price many people are willing to pay to access free apps and services.

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he shared his views on the technical stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he doesn’t write about gadgets, he tries desperately, but miserably fails to get away from them. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

