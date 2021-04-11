Abe looks better and healthier than ever!





The second part of the quintet that Lone Lanning dreamed of, Solstorm, travels directly from New and Tasty, much like Abe’s Book of Exodus takes over Abe’s Odyssey. Even if there are people here and there talking about Soul Storm as a remake, this new episode is actually more than that. It has been redesigned from A to Z to recreate the original landscape. Therefore, the game begins with a series of press clippings that introduce Glucon Molk as the cause of the fire in his own factory. Regular gamers know that this is actually the result of Abe’s actions. It was really pleased to turn 300 of their companions into canned meat at the expense of their workers. The script continues with a real introductory movie, setting the tone of progress the developers have made in the field. This series has always provided high quality cutscenes since that time, but this feature will answer the phone again. Some of these sequences deserve animated footage, where the facial expressions of the character are sufficient to give the event a comic or dramatic tone. Therefore, each of these scenes is a really small reward for the player, who can benefit from everyone watching the joy for over an hour.

I won’t reveal the details of the scenario here, but I can imagine that Prime Minister Abe will have to save as many teammates as possible again. So, to keep the portal safe, I found a “Game Peck” system that I could easily order from my disciples and everyone around me (waiting for me to follow). Use the passage of some of these loyal people to activate certain mechanisms. Mudokas’s behavior is generally very good, as it has proven to be “intelligent” enough to systematically reproduce Abe’s behavior. This cannot prevent them from being crushed through the door or sometimes consumed by more or less dog creatures! After all, caring for followers is part of the player’s job. Another mechanism that was previously inherited from Oddworlds, Spell, is back again. This ability allows you to capture specific enemies and use them to open passages or eliminate other enemies.

MOTUS and view

Oddworld Soulstorm also provides a sufficient amount of penetration as it allows you to walk on your toes, for example, to prevent Sleeping Guard. It’s actually a very hilarious animation, especially if it’s automatically recreated by many followers. The same is true when the disciples want to hide in the next cupboard to follow Abe’s example. Hiding behind a wall (sometimes disastrous) or in a puddle of smoke is one of our free “discretionary actions.” In addition, it has become possible to tie up sleeping guards and find him stealing something. The alert system uses three levels of arousal (gentle, medium, and high) that are clearly shown on the screen. Hide-and-seek usually takes a few seconds and looks for guards to return to their initials. Enough to do.

The stage side of the game is more fun than before. Abe is easy to double-jump and automatically turns right when climbing and descending, sending a valuable signal to the player when it reaches the edge of the platform. The rigors of gameplay in the 90’s are a thing of the past. In addition, Soulstorm is currently innovating by integrating inventory and craft components. Pack in jars, trash cans, dumpsters, and other cupboards with a water bottle (to extinguish a fire in flames) or a beer bottle (to throw a campfire to light a wooden wall or burn it alive). will send. Permission is given. However, it is also possible to recover land mines, antidotes, flare bombs, and various other components needed to build smoke screens. This craft aspect is quite welcome as it enriches the gameplay without being noticeable. You can still equip certain items depending on whether they are used by disciples and whether they act aggressively or passively (these two commands are added to the classic / wait pair). ) Follow.

(2 + 3) / 2 = 2,9?

Technically, the game clearly breaks the 90’s 2D and upgrades the new’N’Tasty 2.5D. The developers are currently talking about “2.9D”. The term is a bit marketable, but it still reflects a particular reality. The camera changes position and zoom level on a regular basis (sometimes very clearly), plays in perspective, and provides a panoramic, viewing angle, and spacious sensation possible with a “fixed” screen. .. It does not occur in 2D or 3D. Even if we are generally happy to move left or right, and even easier from the beginning, we get the impression that we are actually evolving into a three-dimensional “open” universe. This aspect works very well and is closely related to the overall satisfactory graphics. You can always notice here that some effects are less effective than other effects (such as explosions) and textures with less detail, but the general effect is very good. In any case, the artistic direction is so unique and fun that it takes precedence over the purely technical side. Starting with the lack of a French voice, the game is not without its flaws. Fortunately, local captions answer the call, but some captions forget the space between words. Not so many, but still looks like a little insect that has to be wiped out (the frozen speaker’s body during the “movie” of the movie, the entrance to the bird that refuses to reappear …).

In addition, the selection system needs a little care if multiple actions are possible in the same location. I want to be able to tie up my enemies before I find them (to avoid awakening), but the game may be forced to do the opposite if I don’t agree with opening the cupboard in the background. .. .. I was also surprised by some of the tutorial posts that appear at the 4th or 5th level when the relevant verbs were already useful, if not needed at the previous level. All of this couldn’t stop gratitude for our adventure and found great joy in preserving as many issues as possible. According to the percentage of followers released, more than 1300 have been released and the game offers more or less four endings (“worst”, “bad”, “good”, bonus sequence). Another motivation for acting as a saver is that if you free at least 80% of the problems in 7 of the 15 base levels, you will have access to 2 additional levels. Therefore, the lifespan is over 12 hours and can even double if you want to explore all the secret territories. After all, Oddworld Soulstorm fulfills all its promises and is therefore perfect for the future.Yes, I hope someday the quintet promised to us more than 20 years ago will be put to an end.

