Facebook is reportedly testing a new hotline platform, a new clubhouse-like platform that supports video.





Facebook is now adding the latest software “hotline” to the trend of products like clubhouses. This is a clubhouse-like Q & A forum with livestreaming support introduced by Facebook’s NPE Experimental Application Team. Facebook has been tested for new features such as Clubhouse, but the hotline is different.

The Facebook hotline works the same as Clubhouse, except that it encourages hosts to continue using video. Organizers should also plan a more relaxed Q & A presentation for the meeting than in Clubhouse. The presentation is more casual. The hotline, like most video conferencing sites, allows the host to capture both audio and video sessions.

The audience fills in the website and submits the question. Other listeners may even see and vote for the last question asked in the listener segment. The event organizer selects the segment that answers the question. Clubhouses and other related sites don’t have it.

The event host now fully monitors the customer interface. Organizers can introduce or exclude guests at live events. You can also take people to a one-on-one chat in the stage area.

Visitors are already depicted “on stage” by their profile picture. However, the listener must turn on the camera from the new malfunctioning configuration menu.

Another important difference between a hotline and a clubhouse is that the hotline dynamically captures live events and displays them as MP3 and MP4 files on the host after the activity is complete.

The recording or excerpt may then be shared by producers on other media networks. Some things don’t exist in Clubhouse.

Global customers haven’t used the hotline yet. The Facebook NPE team recently began testing the platform, first publicly tested by popular real estate investor Nick Huber.

According to Facebook, Huber is the central market for hotlines, with people supporting others to improve their technical skills and finances.

In an article, Facebook said, “We hope that the hotline will understand how immersive live multimedia Q & A can help you grow your enterprise through expertise in areas such as technical skills.” ..

When will the hotline be available?

The app is now available to US consumers as a public beta. Not available in India at this time. The same is true when you visit the official website.

However, if this site attracts more users over time, Facebook is likely to launch a hotline in the global market. In the current pandemic situation, it can be an important platform for practitioners and professionals to communicate with the vast audience at home.

The hotline now allows users to sign up via Twitter and verify their identity via SMS. No matter where you open it, the site is free to enter and there is currently no size limit for your audience. The hotline site is online, but I still can’t access the Indian website.

