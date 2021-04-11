Top stories of the week: Find My Expansion, iPhone 13 Pro dummy unit, Samsung iTest, and more





In this week’s top story, Apple officially unveils Find My to a third-party product, an iPhone 13 dummy unit leaks, and Tim Cooks talks about his future at Apple. Read all of Apple’s top stories this week.

Find my extension

Apple officially announced this week that after stopping expansion at WWDC 2020, third-party products can now be integrated with the Find My network and apps. Find My has been used to search for iPhones, iPads, and other Apple products. You can now use Find My to find non-Apple products that are integrated with the Apple Locator Platform.

A brand new “Items” tab is now available in the Find My app, which allows users to track other products.

Find My, a non-Apple product, includes two VanMoof e-bikes, an upgraded version of the existing Chipolo item tracker that will be available in June, and Belkin earphones that were announced before it was released in June. Will be released in support of.

Take a closer look at this experience in our full coverage here.

Interview with Tim Cook

Tim Cook joined Kara Swisher for in-depth interviews on a wide range of topics. One notable comment was when Swisher asked Cook if he thought he would be at Apple 10 years from now.

In particular, Cook responded by saying that the date isn’t visible, but he probably won’t run Apple within 10 years.

Apple CEO also touched on the future of augmented reality and his thoughts on Tesla and CEO Elon Musk.

iPhone13 dummy unit

With the introduction of the new iPhone 13 Pro dummy unit this week, you can clearly see the rumored redesigned notch. The notch height is reportedly 5.35mm compared to the 5.3mm notch on the iPhone 12 Pro.

In terms of width, the iPhone 13 Pro’s notch is reported to be 26.8mm compared to the iPhone 12 Pro’s 34.83mm. This means that the iPhone 13 Pro’s notch is small in width, but slightly higher.

You can watch a hands-on video of this iPhone 13 Pro dummy unit here.

Samsung iTest

Finally, Samsung has launched a new “iTest” website as part of its efforts to convert iPhone users to Galaxy devices. iTest allows iPhone users to taste Samsung a bit through a web application that simulates the Android experience.

This experience is actually very impressive and successfully reproduces the Android and Samsung Galaxy experience via a web app running on the iPhone. You can find our coverage here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

