Get your home theater ready for a summer movie with up to 64% off these gadgets





Did you see Godzilla vs. Kong last week? In April, the beginning of the traditional summer movie blockbuster season is here, unlike any movie season you’ve ever seen.

Some movies are theater-only, but some of the biggest summer releases are also home streaming services, including big names like Cruella, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In the Heights, Space Jam :. Debut A new legacy, and yes, Marvel’s Black Widow.

You have a better matching home theater as such firepower comes to your home screen. Check out these deals, which can save up to 64% on 18 home projectors, sound systems and other accessories right now, and deliver a home-viewing experience as great as multiplex per ounce.

Starter Projector UltraHD 1080P Wireless Intelligent Home Projector – $ 79.95; Originally $ 199

If you’re considering switching from a huge TV to a projection unit, this is a great place to start. When connected to a mobile phone via Wi-Fi or connected with an HDMI cable, this projector casts large 200-inch images at gorgeous 1080p resolution.

Minolta MN673 Mini LCD Projector – $ 99.99; Originally $ 149

With a width of only 8 inches, you can store this mini projector in an almost invisible place until you cast a 120-inch high-quality image onto any surface. The projector can be used for a variety of purposes, including connecting via HDMI, USB, and even MicroSD inputs.

AAXA Projector AAXA BP1 100 Lumens nHD Speaker Projector – $ 143.99; Originally $ 164

Both of these AAXA projectors fit in the palm of your hand. It only depends on the level of projection power you need. The BP1 emits 100 lumens of light and projects images up to 60 inches. Built into a Bluetooth speaker, this premium DLP projector produces 12 watts of room-filled sound with up to 24 hours of battery life.

AAXA P7 600-Lumen Full HD DLP Pico Projector – $ 377.99; Originally $ 399

The P7, on the other hand, offers true native 1080p resolution from a bright 600 lumen bulb and a 120-inch projected image. The Bluetooth connection also allows direct mirroring from most USB-C compatible devices such as smartphones.

Projector for less than $ 200 60,000 lumens Mini Wi-Fi multiport projector – $ 199.95.Originally $ 299

Adjust the image from just 30 inches to 150 inches for easy operation with this projector. The multi-port connection makes it easy to connect your mobile phone, tablet, or laptop. It also has built-in stereo speakers for all your audio needs.

Vankyo Performance V600 1080P LED Projector – $ 199.99

The V600 has a contrast ratio of 5000: 1, which provides three times the detail and accuracy of a 720p projector. With 80% brighter than competing projectors and display capabilities up to 300 inches, the V600 lamps are also designed to last longer and support daily service for over 10 years.

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector – $ 199 after code PRIMA.Originally $ 799

Portable, slim, and not bigger than the iPhone, this Prima projector is four times brighter than any other portable. With 1080p HD images cast up to 200 inches wide, this pocket unit delivers movie nights wherever you are.

Use the code PRIMA at checkout to reduce the price of your Prima projector by $ 200.

Premium Projector PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector – $ 279.99; Originally $ 799

TechWalls calls PIQO “too good to ignore” and probably agrees with 1080p resolutions up to 240 inches. With both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, PIQO can cast virtually everything from almost any device to any surface. It also provides up to 5 hours of viewing time on a single charge.

4K HD DLP Pocket Projector – $ 299.99; Originally $ 499

They don’t call this a pocket cinema. Simply connect this projector to your mobile phone via Bluetooth or MiraCast mirror display and you can roll back up to 4K quality video or 3D images to a screen up to 120 inches.

Cinemood 360 Bundle: First Interactive Projector with 360 Motion Capabilities – $ 399.Originally $ 499

Cinemood 360 is not the first 360-degree interactive projector. It was also built with the family in mind. No plugs, cables or cords, this handheld projector prepares kids to play immersive interactive motion and learning games through built-in access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Youtube, AmebaTV and more.

Antenna Rveal Digital Indoor HDTV Antenna – $ 19.99; Originally $ 29

Throw away your cables forever with this indoor HD antenna that can capture all your local channels in seconds. With an extended range and easy setup, this ultra-thin antenna makes it easy and forever to disconnect your monthly cable bill.

Monster Aegis 80: Indoor / Outdoor Full HD TV Antenna – $ 49.99; Originally $ 79

Monster Aegis is the monster it claims to extend its 80-mile range. For rural and urban viewers, the built-in ClearSignal technology sharpens the image by reducing particles and amplifying signal quality to achieve the best possible image. It is also designed to handle harsh weather conditions.

TV Mount Monster Flat TV Mount – $ 19.99; Originally $ 34

If you stick to the TV, at least lift it off the coffee table. Monsters make various wall hangings for their true cinematic feel. You can use a flat mount for your 32-60 inch TV or step up to a tilt mount for your screen up to 75 inches (sold for $ 34.99) with a tilt of up to 8 degrees for optimal viewing. ..

Universal Flat Panel TV Articulated Wall Mount – $ 59.99; Originally $ 70

If you need to bend the monitor even more to make it look good, this articulated wall mount folds almost flat, but you can rotate the monitor to rotate it to almost every display position you need. It’s VESA compliant and made of high quality materials, so it’s safe for people who are afraid of improper TV installation.

Streaming Accessory TunaiWand Bluetooth Transmitter for TV – $ 49.99; Originally $ 59

Wouldn’t it be great if all the devices were Bluetooth devices? Wands do just that, automatically pairing TVs, game consoles, home stereos, or other technologies like Bluetooth devices. With dual aptX, there is no audio lag, so you can now watch TV while listening to your earphones seamlessly.

Sound System Pioneer PSP-C22 Andrew Jones Design Center Channel Speaker – $ 79.99; Originally $ 149

Here’s how to secure your entire home theater sound system: Designed by renowned audio engineer Andrew Jones, this center channel speaker is optimized with excellent components and sound to provide a clear, tight sound. If you’re nervous about hearing the dialogue drowned by everything else in your audio mix, this premium speaker cleans it all up.

Klipsch Reference Theater Pack Surround Sound System – $ 419.99; Originally $ 999

Clean and natural sound is the calling card for this comprehensive Klipsch system, all packed into a relatively small footprint. The clarity of the Tractrix Horn technology and aluminum tweeter is balanced by a downfire wireless subwoofer designed to fill the room with low frequencies without actually filling the size of the room.

Prices are subject to change.

