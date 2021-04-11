How to change the download folder to another location on Google Drive or Chromebook





This weekend, I received an interesting email question from a reader about changing the default location where files are downloaded on Chromebooks. Previously, you could change this in Chrome OS settings. However, if Google keeps disassembling Chrome OS and Chrome browser, that method won’t work. Here’s how to change your download folder to another location on your Google Drive or Chromebook:

A particular problem with this reader is that when using the screen capture tool on Chrome OS, screenshots and videos are saved in the download folder. Previously, he automatically saved them to Google Drive and used the Chrome OS 90 beta channel, so that doesn’t happen anymore.

At some point last year, I think the user-customizable settings for the default download location have been moved from the Chrome OS settings. It is now a Chrome browser setting. We have confirmed this on both Chrome OS 89 Stable Channel and Chrome OS 91 Dev Channel on different devices.

To change the download location now, just open your Chrome browser on your Chromebook.Then click the 3-dot button in the upper right corner of your browser and from the drop-down menu that appears[設定]Choose. (Another way is to type chrome: // settings in your browser.)

On the left[詳細オプション]Scroll down to look for the download settings as above. next,[変更]Click the button. Here you can create a new folder or select an existing folder to save all your downloads.

Yes, you can also choose a Google Drive account. I created a screenshot folder on my drive just to test this feature. You may not want to put all the downloaded files in the screenshots folder, whether you are using a drive or not.

that’s it! Now when you download the file to your Chromebook, it will be saved to the folder or location of your choice.

Personally, I don’t think this approach is a bit intuitive, but I can understand why Google made this change on its Chromebook. The same approach is used in Chrome browsers for Linux, macOS, and Windows, providing continuity throughout the Chrome user experience.

