10 potential fintech companies selected for the 11th FinTech Innovation Lab New York





Ten promising tech companies have reportedly been selected for the 11th Fintech Innovation Lab New York.

As stated in the announcement (released April 7, 2021), FinTech solutions will leverage AI and advanced data analytics to “address key industry challenges, including sustainability.” Is aimed at.

As mentioned in the release:

“FinTech is advised by senior executives at the world’s leading financial institutions. 2021 FinTech Innovation Lab New York, a 12-week program established by Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and the New York City Partnership Fund. Ten emerging technology companies have been selected to participate. Accenture product and business development through close engagement with top financial services and venture capital executives. “

In the announcement, participants selected from more than 200 applications worldwide this year will be able to effectively manage climate risk, operate in a more sustainable way, create enhanced digital products for their clients, and more. He also mentioned that he is helping financial services providers to address social challenges. .. Their solutions use technologies such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics.

Participants in the 2021 FinTech Innovation Lab New York are:

Cinchy’s (Toronto, Canada) Data Fabric platform is “used to grow the world’s most complex financial institutions to eliminate integration and data silos.” CoverGo (Hong Kong / Singapore) “provides configurable, modular, code-free. An insurance platform with over 500 insurance application programming interfaces (APIs) that automates the process and speeds record. With white-label technology and infrastructure, Delio (Cardiff, UK) “allows you to create connected delivery platforms and marketplaces for transformation. Trading. A private market that integrates launches, distributions, transactions, and reports into a structured, highly configurable workflow. ”According to a conversational analysis by Quarrio, Berkeley, California,“ sales teams ask questions about corporate data and answer in seconds. Rightfoot (Singapore) Its API allows developers to quickly and easily add student debt repayments (and soon, all kinds of debt repayments will be possible) ent) Features for any app. ”Award-winning AI-driven“ claims solutions increase recovery potential and reduce effort by up to 90% ”Safekeep (New York). RISKROBOT, SPIN Analytics (London / New York) with an explainable AI platform, said, “10x acceleration, automated data preparation and management, model development, regulatory documentation and validation for bank credit risk management. Provides monitoring and monitoring. ”Climate Service (Durham, NC), which provides Climanomics software as a service platform, to incorporate climate risk into strategic planning, risk management, and climate risk disclosure processes. Util (London) “collects and quantifies sustainability data for companies, products, services and portfolios on a large scale autonomously.” Vesttoo (Tel Aviv) “data-driven for the L & P and P & C insurance markets.” It provides type risk modeling and provides insurers and pension funds with affordable strategic risk transfer to the capital market. Custody companies can benefit from uncorrelated, high-yielding investments and incur losses. There is likely to be.”

Selected by senior technical experts from participating financial institutions in Labs 44, 10 Fintechs will receive relevant product and business development advice along with mentoring from senior executives in the fields of finance, technology and venture capital for 12 weeks. Is reported to spend.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the lab will be virtually implemented this year. The lab “helped position New York City as a hub for fintech and financial innovation. Many fintech solutions make New York City more powerful as it seeks to recover from the economic impact of pandemics. It helps to make it emerge, “says the release.

Maria Gotch, President and Chief Executive Officer of the New York City Partnership Fund and co-founder of the FinTech Innovation Lab, said:

I was thrilled with the innovation that this competitive class of fintech companies is bringing to New York City. The lab has spurred the growth of FinTech in New York over the past 11 years, turning New York into a hub of talent and innovation. And now the industry is ready to play a major role in its recovery.

David Treat, Managing Director of the Accenture Financial Services Group and Co-Chair of the FinTech Innovation Lab New York, said:

We welcome this year’s class to the New York Lab and look forward to providing mentorship and guidance as companies improve their solutions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, digital innovation within financial services has skyrocketed and FinTech has truly taken the lead. Their ability to apply innovation in a focused, creative and unobtrusive way will help strengthen new business models for financial services and address key social issues such as climate change and the future of work. I will.

Rick Baltic, Managing Director of the Accenture Insurance Industry Group, said:

This year’s insurers continue to push the boundaries of technology solutions as disruptions and mediations continue to be eliminated throughout the insurance value chain. I look forward to seeing their progress once the program is over.

This year’s 10 FinTech Innovation Lab New York companies highlighted their progress with financial institution partners in a virtual presentation on June 24 to executives in the banking, insurance, capital markets and venture capital sectors. I will do it. ” ..

