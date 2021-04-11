DuckDuckGo Announces Plans to Block Google’s FLoC





DuckDuckGo Browser Extension Changes DuckDuckGo Search Engine Changes Final Note on FLoC

DuckDuckGo has announced plans to block FLoC, Google’s new way to track users’ web browsing activity in Chrome.

As Google moves away from using third-party cookies in Chrome, it’s developing a new technology called FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts).

Google claims that FLoC is more privacy than third-party cookies because it monitors activity at the group level rather than at the individual level.

FLoC does not allow browsing activity to be associated with individual users. Although the goal is to collect enough data to serve personalized ads.

Privacy professionals like DuckDuckGo have problems tracking all forms, even if they are less invasive.

DuckDuckGo is particularly concerned that tracking via FLoC is not an option and that all Chrome users will automatically opt in.

“Despite many publicly expressed concerns about FLoC that haven’t been addressed yet, Google is disappointed that it has already forced users to opt-in without explicitly requesting them to opt in. Realize our vision of raising the bar of trust online. “

It was only a matter of time before DuckDuckGo took action against Google’s new tracking technology.

Google will release FLoC within two weeks and DuckDuckGo already plans to block FLoC with the DuckDuckGo search engine and Chrome browser extensions.

Changes to DuckDuckGo browser extensions

DuckDuckGo is updating the Chrome browser extension with the ability to block FLoC interactions on websites.

However, the update is not yet available due to awaiting approval from Google.

Google must approve the update before publishing the Chrome extension for users to download. It is Google’s responsibility to give users the ability to download updates to DuckDuckGo’s Chrome extensions.

DuckDuckGo is confident that the update has been approved and will be available in Chrome extension version 2021.4.8 (and later).

Updates can be downloaded from the Chrome Web Store when they become available.

Changes to DuckDuckGo search engine

DuckDuckGo brings the FLoC blocking feature to search results and provides currently available updates.

With the DuckDuckGo search engine, users on all devices and all browsers opt out of FLoC. This is in line with DuckDuckGo’s overall mission to protect user privacy.

Chrome users will opt out of FLoC using the DuckDuckGo search engine, regardless of whether the browser extension is installed.

There has been no shortage of going back and forth between DuckDuckGo and Google for years, but DuckDuckGo aims to block all trackers when people use search engines. It’s not just about picking out Google.

Final note on FLoC

At this time, only the Google Chrome browser supports FLoC as a way to collect data about users.

Google wants FLoC to replace third-party cookies on a larger scale, but companies like DuckDuckGo are trying to prevent technology from gaining momentum.

FLoC’s growth ultimately depends on the results it provides to advertisers.

According to Google, FLoC is 95% more effective than third-party cookies in testing. In reality, it is not yet known if these claims are upheld.

Google says it will not develop new ways to track users after phasing out third-party cookies, with the exception of FLoC.

See the following resources for more information:

