Roblox: 10 Best Music ID Codes for Connecting to the Radio





Here are some of the best music ID codes on Roblox to play your favorite songs:

Roblox allows you to play music ID codes on a boombox, which is a series of numbers. You can choose from thousands of songs, but some songs need to be used in the game. You can buy one of these items in the catalog or join a game like Catalog Heaven to play the music to your heart’s content.

Roblox has songs that everyone can play, and you only need to have the best to show your deep love for music. Roblox may have a lot of music ID codes, but not all are created the same in the listener’s ears.

10 Brook Haven (143666548)

If you’re a fan of Animal Crossing, you’ll appreciate this music ID code from a Roblox game called Brookhaven. It’s exactly the same song created by KK Slider, bringing together two of your favorite worlds.

This is a great song to have in the background to relieve stress after a long day, as it reminds us of the creative monotony that Animal Crossing brings to the table.

9 Dream Speedrun (6029210056)

If you’re looking for a brighter melody, add the Dream Speedrun music ID code. It cheers you up and some may compare it to extraordinary training music.

With this jam, you’ll beat all speed-based games and reach your limits. When you run through Obby right away, it will be your secret weapon to break the record.

8 Anna and the Snow Queen-Let It Go (191509013)

Let It Go is a popular song by Anna and the Snow Queen, but this version slaughter it with a new type of emotion. Like some of these memes, it contains many screams and lack of pronunciation that you will die of laughing by the end of it.

The dedication of these singers can be felt in each of the lyrics they sing. That’s why it’s one of the best songs you can play.

7 You have been traversed (154664102)

Fans of beauty and the beast will love the song You’ve Been Trolled, which is based on the song Be Our Guest. It looks like the music is made for this song, so it’s beautifully made.

It’s a great song to play when you’re trolling in a game or when you’ve witnessed another player participating in this action. Other players can’t stop laughing and will probably ask for the code so they can use it themselves.

6 Bebe Rexha-Meant To Be (6309783821)

Meant To Be is a popular song by Bebe Rexha, but the beat itself is fascinating. You can use this music ID code to play an instrumental version of this song and feel uplifted.

It allows you to push through the more difficult levels of fighting games and finally reach the end despite the hardships you may have faced along the way.

5 Leviathan-Chag Jag With You (6503915239)

If you’re an avid TikTok user, you’ve probably heard a Leviathon song called Chug Jug With You. It’s Fortnite’s catchy song that keeps me in my head.

When you decide to play this on a boombox, all Roblox players around you will dance and sing together. You may need to buy Robux to make this purchase and jam out with all your friends.

4 Waluigi Hallelujah (2052326384)

Waluigi Hallelujah is a new spin on this classic song and will delight any Nintendo fan. Laughter in the background explains your own reaction, as you can’t hold it.

The next time I listen to this song on the radio, it won’t be the same once I start with Roblox. You always remember Waluigi and his funny lyrics.

3 Old Town Road Remix (3183318678)

Old Town Road Remix reminds us of a good time at the Lil Nas X concert at Roblox. The tempo of the song will be faster and the voice will change, but all avatars will remain at your feet.

They can’t resist this remix focused on the beat of the song, and it’s also a great addition to any game you might be playing.

2 I love potatoes

If potatoes are one of your favorite foods, the I Love Potatoes song is perfect for you. It conveys the world of your worship for this root vegetable, as it makes up some of your favorite foods.

Not all foods deserve this high rating, but potatoes are a special variety that inspires those who eat them.

1 I’m Bean, Bean Song

Bean has been a British sitcom since the 1990s and has led to the production of several films as well as TV anime shows. I’m a bean Beansong is reminiscent of this character, who repeats his name over and over.

It’s the perfect song to play in an adventure game, so you’ll find the beauty of the song that combines different beats with the character’s identifiable voice.

