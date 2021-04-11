Morrisons accuses poor communication because of teachers’ 10% discount — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Morrisons went on fire after finishing a 10% discount on teachers and school staff who thanked them for their work during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Last week we heard from many dissatisfied teachers asking for clarity of the problem.

Today I went shopping in my local Morrisons, eight miles away, and found out that teacher discounts had stopped. When did this end? There was no warning!

RTIH was able to confirm the cancellation of the discount, a Morrisons spokeswoman said: “Since November 2019, we are offering a 10% discount as a thank you to our teachers.

That’s it. We continue to thank our teachers for offering exclusive offers through the MoreForTeachersClub.

We would appreciate it if you could send us an email notifying you that your teacher has finished the 10% discount. It’s not embarrassing until you tell it that it’s no longer offered. The teacher said in our comments section.

But not everyone was critical. Some say: Thanks to Morrisons. The 10% discount was great and was received with gratitude. Why it looks like it’s moaning, it’s a poor form. Signed a thank-you teacher in New Brighton, Wirral.

Another statement: Bad communication from Morrisons headquarters, but thank you very much for the long 10% off. It was really good, especially when other stores didn’t do this. I can’t complain.

NHS workers

Morrisons announced last month that it would extend the 10% discount for NHS employees, first introduced in April 2020, to 2021 as a whole.

David Potts, Chief Executive Officer of Morrisons, said: This year has been a very difficult year for everyone in the NHS and we have been doing our best for them from the beginning.

We are really happy to be able to extend the 10% discount for 2021 as a whole. I know this makes a big difference to many NHS staff who are working hard to take care of all of us.

He concluded that: This is a way of showing heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the work that all of the NHS have done (and will continue to do) through the pandemic, as we are all looking forward to a better time to come.

