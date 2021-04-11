Where to get Xbox Series X: Availability updates on Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, and more





Gamers looking for the Xbox Series X face many challenges. Beyond the enthusiasm of a typical new console, Pandemicha has pushed the demand for gaming systems very high. We are looking for entertainment that almost everyone can enjoy at home. For the same reason, even so new consoles were out of stock for months. Many people are still anxious to buy the Xbox Series X console, and it seems to be in demand as much as the PS5, which is currently the best-selling console in US history. Major retailers such as Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and GameStop are still struggling to keep their Xbox Series X in stock.

But there is some good news on the horizon. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen inventory declining more frequently at major retailers. Also, the fact that retailers are announcing the restocking of Series X and Series S means that they are more likely to get a new console. The $ 500 Xbox Series X is the perfect gaming console for 4K video and 120Hz refresh rates. But if you don’t have a 4K TV, the Xbox series is a much more reasonable price of $ 300.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Check here often for the latest news on Xbox console inventory updates. You can also monitor the availability of your Xbox yourself. Twitter is a popular (if not completely reliable) source of rumors about Xbox refills. However, here at CNET, retailers and other sources may contact you directly regarding upcoming inventory replenishment. Then you will be contacted immediately.

This is true: it will probably take months for major retailers to see normal inventory levels, so without effort it will be difficult to get your Xbox before the summer. Microsoft has recently run out of stock until June.

Following this list of related articles is a list of all major retailers (and well-known resellers) who can monitor Xbox inventory updates and availability.

Possibility of restocking Xbox Series X

You can find both the Xbox Series X and the cheaper Series S on the same Amazon product page.

This is the product page for GameStop’s Xbox series.

You can also visit the retailer’s Xbox landing page to see both new consoles, but the Xbox Series X product page is:

If you want to get the latest information on the Xbox Series X, there’s nothing better than Microsoft’s own Xbox Series X home page.

This is Target’s product page for Xbox Series X.

This is where retailers can buy Xbox Series X on Newegg when they have it in stock.

Here’s where to find your Xbox Series X in Best Buy (if your inventory is low):

We strongly recommend that you wait for your inventory to appear at regular retailers so that you can purchase your Xbox Series X at regular retail prices. But if you just can’t wait, keep in mind that the average price of the Xbox Series X on eBay is around $ 800.

Are you ready to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars above the list price? We don’t recommend doing so, but StockX is a reputable eBay-style site where you can buy a new Xbox as long as you’re willing to pay $ 650 or more.

This story is frequently updated with the latest Xbox Series X Inventory News.

