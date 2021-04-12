“Iron Man” body armor that many of us may be wearing soon





The exoskeleton gives the wearer more strength and endurance

Imagine wearing high-tech body armor that is super strong and doesn’t tire you.

More specifically, such a technique, called the exoskeleton, sounds like a reserve in the Iron Man series of superhero movies.

Still, equipment is increasingly worn in real life around the world. And one manufacturer (SuitX, California) hopes it will become mainstream.

“There is no doubt that these devices will eventually be sold in hardware stores,” says Homayoon Kazerooni, founder of SuitX. “When the price goes down, it will be easier to buy at the Home Depot.”

Simply put, the exoskeleton is an external device that supports, covers, and protects the user, providing a higher level of strength and durability.

Sometimes called a “wearable robot,” it can be operated by a battery-powered computer that incorporates a motor and flood control. Alternatively, it can be a simpler and more passive design with springs and dampers.

The exoskeleton is also designed to protect the user

“Integrating humans and machines into one system opens up new areas of opportunity,” said Adrian Sprag, a technology expert at management consultancy Accenture. “Many of the early applications focused on military and medical applications, but their use has exploded in various cases over the past few years.”

This extension, which has come along with rapid advances in technology, has seen exoskeletons increasingly used by manufacturing workers. A consumer version has also been developed to make everything from DIY to walking, climbing stairs and other day-to-day activities easier.

As a result, sales came from rockets, according to one report. Global exoskeleton revenues are expected to increase from $ 392 million ($ 284 million) in 2020 to $ 6.8 billion in 2030, according to a study by ABI Research.

Newtech Economy

New Tech Economy is a series that explores how technological innovation is set to shape the emerging economic climate.

SuitX “suits” are currently being tested by automakers General Motors and Fiat. Professor Kazerooni, who is also the director of the Institute of Robotics and Ergonomics at the University of California, Berkeley, states that the main advantage of the company’s exoskeleton is that it prevents muscle fatigue.

The story continues

“We have shown that the activity of the back, shoulder and knee muscles is reduced by 50%,” he says. “If muscle activity is reduced, it means that there is less risk of muscle damage.

“This means that factories or factory managers get more productivity, lower insurance costs, and less working days lost due to injuries. Lower costs and productivity. I will. “

General Motors is also considering a battery-powered exoskeleton glove developed by the Swedish company Bioservo.

Called an iron hand, this glove has a sensor and a motor on each finger that automatically responds to the level of force the wearer exerts on the hand as it lifts or grips something. Therefore, gloves absorb some of the strain.

Bioservo’s Iron Hand responds to the wearer’s hand movements

BioServo states that it can improve the strength of the wearer’s hands by 20% over the long term.

Jason Cottontrell, CEO of MyPlanet, a Canadian software company that conducted a survey on the use of exoskeletons, says the world is just beginning to understand the potential of exoskeleton technology.

The Iron Hand app allows users to adjust how strongly their gloves react to their hand movements.

“In a nutshell, the impact is immeasurable,” he says. “Labor-intensive industries such as manufacturing and agriculture have always relied on a workforce that must endure certain levels of physical fatigue and risk.

“Devices that support people’s frames while working will radically change the way the industry operates.”

As an example of another possible application, Cottrell points out Delta Air Lines, which announced last year that it was testing a whole-body exoskeleton manufactured by Utah-based Sarcos Robotics. Tested by Delta’s cargo handling, maintenance and ground support staff, the powered suit can lift up to 14 pounds (90 kg) at a time for eight hours.

The suits being tested by Delta staff allow the wearer to lift weights for up to 14 minutes.

“And what about the restaurant server?” Cottrell adds. “How can they benefit from devices that help support the arms that carry the trays?”

The most advanced exoskeleton uses an artificial intelligence (AI) computer system. This is software that can be learned and adapted to some extent on its own. Professor Sandra Wachter, a senior researcher at AI at Oxford University, said such bodysuits should be welcomed, but caution is required.

“In general, I think this development is very positive for occupational health and safety,” she says. “Machines should help with boring, dangerous and dirty work.

“For example, robotics that protects the shoulders, back, and head when picking up and moving things is very important. This is just one of the exciting benefits of robotics.

“But if robotics doubles as workplace monitoring, problems arise. Do these suits track your movements, speed of movement, and frequency of breaks? The system uses this data. Do you score or rank against data from other workers? What if you move slower or take more breaks than others? “

However, at this time, the wider adoption of exoskeleton technology is still constrained by many factors such as battery capacity, limited range of motion, and cost.

“Average cost [of a full-body exoskeleton] “Prices will go down as economies of scale and technology mature,” said Accenture’s Sprague.

SuitX is currently testing knee braces for pedestrians and hikers

The fall in prices also opens up the possibility of taking advantage of the potentially huge market for recreational exoskeletons, said Professor Kazerooni of SuitX. His company is currently working on devices that support the wearer’s knees.

“It’s not just people who climb or hike, young people who want more adventure, people who want to walk or climb more but don’t want to hurt their knees,” he says. “It will be good for all ages. It just gives you a little boost.”

Additional report by Will Small

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos