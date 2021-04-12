Elon Musk confirms Starlink satellite food at a much cheaper price than the original, how to get it “for now”





Elon Musk recently confirmed that Starlink’s satellite dishes are now much cheaper for a limited time and SpaceX is offering a discount of about $ 1,000 as it effectively reduces the cost of the service. did. This is to entice more users to subscribe to satellite Internet services that bring their connections back to Earth.

(Photo: SpaceX official photo)

Starlink debuted one of the country’s most promising Internet connections, even though it was the first beta with 10,000 users earlier this year. Musk had promised that the service would be released to the public soon, but the company had already made its first launch to begin the public beta testing phase of Internet connectivity.

Today, Starlink’s speed is 103 MBPS, which is already 81% faster than most Internet connectivity services offered by long-standing service providers that have established a strong position in the US market. Musk and Starlink aim to deliver Internet speeds of 1 Gigabit per second (GBPS), or 1,000 MBPS.

Elon Musk Offers Starlink Satellite Dishes for Less Than $ 1,000

(Photo: Screenshot of Linus Tech Tips’ official YouTube channel)

According to Starlink CEO’s response via Twitter (@elonmusk), Musk confirmed that Starlink actually reduced prices by selling Starlink Internet satellite food, which is an integral part of using the service. Starlink has no wiring or ground connection like most of the time, so you need to send a beam to the receiver. This is done via the individual satellite dishes.

for now. Costs are declining rapidly.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2021

Musk’s reaction is to a tweet that mentions Tessmanian’s report on a reduction in the cost of manufacturing satellite dishes, which was initially $ 3,000. Today, Starlink dishes cost only $ 1,500, customers can buy for $ 499, and monthly Internet service subscriptions are $ 99 per month.

This means that Starlink and Elon Musk will offer a $ 1,000 discount to anyone or household using Internet services, and this money will be deducted from the company’s pocket in the process. The goal of this is to provide an internet service for many people to sign up. The company aims to reach 25 million subscribers soon.

Starlink Discount Satellite Internet Cuisine: How to Get One

Currently, the only way to order and use the company’s satellite Internet food and services is via the Starlink website, where all transactions are processed and handled online. The company also conducts all transactions on a first-come, first-served basis, and once it runs out of stock or is closed, there is no other way to use the service.

In addition, depending on the state, county, or region, and whether Starlink is already installed and operational in that location, all applications are subject to review to determine availability. Starlink CEO Elon Musk said discounts are available “for now” and could return from the current $ 499 to $ 1,500 at any time.

