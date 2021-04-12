South Korean battery maker shares rise after $ 1.8 billion settlement





Bloomberg

Alibaba fine records China’s Big Tech Kant counterattack

(Bloomberg)-The e-commerce giant thanked regulators after China fined Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. for record antitrust violations. The company said in an open letter that surveillance, tolerance and support from all members are crucial to our development. For this reason, we are full of gratitude and respect. This is a sign that China’s bizarre crackdown on the power of Big Tech is being compared to the rest of the world. Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook are Facebook Inc. from the US government. Or Apple Inc. If you impose a record antitrust fine on you, you may not express your appreciation for such a public. Beijing regulators have completed a groundbreaking investigation in just four months, compared to the number of years such investigations have been conducted in the United States and Europe. They sent a clear message to the country’s largest companies and their leaders that anti-competitive behavior would have consequences. For Alibaba, the $ 2.8 billion fine was not as severe as many fear and founded. Helps get rid of the cloud of uncertainty over the Jackmas Internet Empire. According to regulators, the penalty of 18.2 billion yuan was based on only 4% of Internet giant’s 2019 domestic revenue. That’s three times the record high of about $ 1 billion delivered by US chip maker Qualcomm Inc. in 2015, but well below the maximum of 10% allowed by Chinese law. The vice chairman said in a call to investors on Monday. These regulatory measures are implemented to ensure fair competition. The fines involved a number of amendments that Alibaba had to implement, including reducing the practice of forcing merchants to choose between Alibaba or competing platforms. The company had already promised to be established. But Tsai said regulators will not impose radical changes to their e-commerce strategy and are confirming our business model. This type of model helps the country’s economy grow and supports innovation. Except for the aforementioned investigation into acquisitions and investments by Alibaba and other tech giants, the company said it was unaware of other antitrust investigations into the company. Alibaba Chinese Communist Mouthpiece Peoples Daily confirmed on Saturday that CEO Daniel Zhang declared his company ready to break the test and Beijing wasn’t trying to curb the sector. .. Split or sell assets. Jet Den, an antitrust lawyer at Beijing’s law firm Dentons, said penalties would not shake the business model. Alibaba valuation after October. The swift capitalization of e-commerce giants emphasizes vulnerabilities to further regulatory measures-Alibaba openly challenges one agency accusing counterfeit goods on Taobao and ultimately state industrial and commercial administration Beyond anti-trust, which is far from just six years ago when the bureau was forced to turn back, government agencies are in other parts of the mass empire, including Ant Group’s consumer finance business and Alibaba’s extensive media holdings. Is said to be scrutinizing. And the impact of the crackdown is Tencent Holdings Ltd. And Baidu Inc. Continues to resonate with peers from to Meituan and will be forced to take much more cautious steps in expanding and acquiring businesses for the foreseeable future. It could eliminate the regulatory overhang that has weighed on the company since the antitrust investigation began in late December. A fine of RMB 18.2 billion ($ 2.8 billion) for penalizing the anti-competitive practices of merchant monopoly rights is equivalent to 4% of Alibabas 2019’s domestic sales. Still, the company may need to be conservative in its acquisitions and its broad business practices. -Vey-SernLing and TiffanyTam, Analysts Click here for a complete survey. Alibaba’s investigation curbs the power of Chinese internet leaders, which began after horses notoriously accused Chinese lenders of pawn shops, regulators who do not have access to the internet, and old people in the global banking industry. These comments caused unprecedented regulatory breaches, including reducing Ali’s $ 35 billion initial public offering. It is unclear if Watchdog and other agencies may demand further action. Regulators, for example, are said to be concerned about Alibaba’s ability to shake public discourse and want to sell some of its media assets, including Hong Kong’s leading English newspaper, South China Morning Post. I am. Read more: China Press Alibaba Bloomberg News reports that it currently sees Tencent as the next target for increased oversight to sell media assets, including SCMPChinas. The central bank is also said to be leading the discussion of establishing a joint venture with a major local technology company to monitor profitable data collected from hundreds of millions of consumers. I am. Angela Chan, author of China’s antitrust exceptionism and director of the Chinese Law Center, said high fines have attracted media attention to regulators and that kind of exclusive conduct is no longer acceptable. He said he would send a strong signal to the engineering department. At the University of Hong Kong. A stone that kills two birds. For now, investors seem happy that it didn’t get worse. In that statement, the State Market Regulatory Authority concluded that Alibaba used data and algorithms to maintain and strengthen its own market power and gain an inappropriate competitive advantage. According to the statement, the practice of choosing one of two options for merchants blocks and limits competition in the domestic online retail market. Companies need to take comprehensive corrective actions, including strengthening internal controls, maintaining fair competition, and protecting their businesses. Regulators have mentioned the platform and consumer rights. Zhang wrote a note to Alibaba employees on Saturday, believing in market concerns about antitrust. Jeffreys analysts wrote in a study note titled “New Starting Point” that the BABA investigation has been addressed by SAMR’s recent decisions and penalties. According to the newspaper, it does not mean denying the important role of the platform economy in overall economic and social development, nor does it indicate a change in attitude in terms of national support for the platform economy. Regulation is for better development, and restraint is a kind of love. (Updated by Vice-Chairman’s comment from paragraph 6) Visit bloomberg.com for articles like this. Subscribe now to get the most trusted business news sources. .2021 Bloomberg LP

