Outriders: Outrider’s Legacy Quest Guide





Complete this long quest for a guaranteed legend.

Outriders has a lot of side quests for players to find and complete. Most of these side quests only grant rare or epic items, but there are some guarantees of legend. Outrider’s Legacy is one such quest.

Related: Outriders: How to defeat the Enoch Quest Shepherd

Available as soon as you arrive in Trench Town, this quest requires you to recover three keys to open the various sections of the Outriders bunker. This is a fairly long mission and spans multiple zones that will be unlocked for a long time after reaching Trench Town, so be sure to unlock all zones up to the gate before attempting this quest. I recommend it. This is a step-by-step guide for outriders to complete outrider legacy quests.

Start the quest

You can start the “Outrider’s Legacy” quest by examining the hanging corpses in Trench Town. After spawning, turn sharply to the right to find the corpse. Examine it to start the quest line.

You should consult Lucy for more information on the notes. She can be found just south of where you spawned (opposite where the corpse is). Lucy asks you to find someone named Monique. To find her, you need to move to the wreckage zone.

Trip to the wreckage zone

The wreckage zone is the area just behind Trench Town. If you haven’t unlocked it yet, continue with the main quest. This will be the theme for the entire quest, so it’s a good idea to be in the middle of the game before completing this quest.

Related: Outriders: How to advance the challenge tier

In the wreckage zone, enter the secluded Homestead at the eastern end of the map, just beside the waypoints in the gap. After entering the house, return to Trench Town and talk to Lucy. Next, you need to move to the quarry.

Find a nesting site

Take the key and move to the quarry. Again, as you progress through the main story, this zone will be unlocked.

When you arrive, hang around the camp and run up the wooden slope on the left side of the path. This will take you to the nesting ground. Defeat the rebels who are guarding the road. At the end of the zone there is a bunker hatch that you can enter. Go inside and open the first bun card door. They will be a note that will lead you to the forest outpost.

Note: At the far end of the bunker, there is a chest that can be looted each time you enter. Whenever you enter this bunker, plunder it before you leave.

Talk to Mercer in a forest enlave

Forest Enclave is a hub town that was unlocked later in the Outriders main campaign. At the camp, look for someone named Mercer Acosta at the northern end of the area. He will guide you further in the woods to find pictures for him. If you find the photo, you will get a second bunker key.

Find a photo

Go to the Forest Enclave Waterfall Pass, a zone just north of Crystal Campwaypoint. It leads to an instantiated side area filled with beasts. Clean up the enemy gauntlets and find the corpse in the photo you need. Pillage the corpse, return the photo to Mercer and receive a second bunker key.

Journey to the nesting site

As before, enter the bunker from the quarry nesting site. They will be road-defending beasts instead of rebels, but this shouldn’t pose a major threat to most builds. Remove all obstructive enemies, enter the bunker and open the second bunker door. Go to the gate to find the third and last bunker key.

Related: How to Burn the Competition with the Outrider Fire Witch

Be sure to plunder the two chests in the second bunker room before you leave. They can give you rare or spectacular quality gear along with a small bunch of scrap.

A journey to a terrifying sculpture

The Horrific Sculptures zone is located in The Gate Zone, but is another area that has been unlocked as the main campaign progresses. Move to the northwestern part of the map and wipe out all enemies in your path. They will be the corpses next to the tent you can investigate. Pick up the last key from the corpse and return to the last nesting ground bunker for the third time.

Disarmament of nuclear weapons

It turns out that the outriders weren’t just holding conventional weapons in this bunker. The third bunker contained nuclear weapons throughout this time, which was accidentally activated. In normal Outriders fashion, you have to kill a small band of enemies to disarmament. Rebels will begin to spawn right behind you. Take them out and complete the quest.

You are guaranteed a legend to complete this quest. The spawning room has 5 chests that can give you rare and spectacular quality loot. If you want to recreate this quest, manipulate the hanging corpse in Trench Town as before.

Next: A complete guide and walkthrough for Outriders

Fortnite: How to tame birds of prey

About the author Charles Burger (610 articles published)

Charles Burgar is an all-tech and gaming expert. Charles graduated from Pikespeak Community College with an associate degree in science in 2018 and has spent time analyzing popular video games, movies and technology. Charles understands the game as far as he can remember, so he’s very interested in understanding what makes things fun. He is currently a freelance writer for The Gamer and Game Rant.

Other works by Charles Burger

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos