Six new unicorns mark the historic boom in Indian technology in four days





Want to know more about what drives the Asian market in your inbox every morning? Please sign up here.

It was a historic week for the Indian technology industry. In four days, the country has spawned at least six new startups with a valuation of over $ 1 billion. This is what engineers call a unicorn.

Rough order of size: Investment platform Groww has raised over $ 1 billion in valuations, messaging bot startup Gupshup has reached $ 1.4 billion, and digital pharmacy API Holdings Pvt. Worth nearly $ 1.5 billion, app developer Mohalla Tech surpasses $ 2.1 billion, social commerce startup Meesho Inc. reaches $ 2.1 billion, and financial technology provider Cred blesses Unicorn for $ 2.2 billion. I finished it.

According to market researcher CB Insights, in context, India had a total of seven new unicorns across 2020. In 2019, there were six.

Global investors such as SoftBank Group Corp. in Japan and Naspers Ltd. in South Africa are seeing opportunities to grow in the country’s startup scene. In recent years, the rapid spread of smartphones, the explosive growth of cheap Internet services, and a new generation of ambitious entrepreneurs have been seen in 1.3 billion countries.

Deloitte partner PN Sudarshan said:

Busy year

April surge continues in first quarter, already busy with venture capital-backed deals

Source: Preqin Pro

India lags far behind the United States and China in the amount of venture capital invested in startups. According to researcher Preqin, total transactions in 2020 were $ 11.8 billion, compared to $ 143 billion in the United States and $ 83 billion in China.

However, several start-ups have recently emerged to show the potential of South Asian countries. According to CB Insights, digital payment giant Paytm has reached a valuation of $ 16 billion, making it one of the most valuable in the country. Bloomberg News reported last week that online education startup Byju’s is raising $ 15 billion in valuations.

Flipkart, an e-commerce giant acquired by Wal-Mart in 2018, is targeted for an initial public offering in the fourth quarter and the company’s value could exceed $ 35 billion.

Wal-Mart Flipkart is said to be aiming for an IPO in the fourth quarter

Venture investment is Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. And Infosys Ltd. It has long helped diversify the Indian industry, which has long been best known by technology services companies such as. According to a Credit Suisse Group AG report last month, India has about 100 unicorns with a total market value of $ 240 billion in sectors from e-commerce and fintech to education, logistics and food delivery.

“India’s corporate environment has undergone a fundamental shift due to the significant merger of India’s funding, regulations and changes in the business environment over the last two decades,” the report said. “The establishment and innovation of new companies at an unprecedented pace in various areas meant a surge in the number of high-value, unlisted companies.”

The Covid-19 pandemic probably accelerated the adoption of online technology in India more than in other countries. During last year’s coronavirus pandemic and severe blockade, more than 1,600 new startups were set up, bringing the national total to more than 12,500, according to a January report by the national tech industry group NASScom. ..

According to the report, more than 55 of these are potential unicorns, which the venture industry calls “snicorns.” Like Silicon Valley, executives with experience at major startups like Flipkart and Paytm are trying to set up their own company.

Pranav Pai, Managing Partner of 3one4 Capital Advisors LLP, said:

Pai said he knows at least six new unicorns that will be cast in the coming months. Five years ago, the $ 20 million round was noteworthy, but startups are expanding so rapidly that they have recently raised $ 100 to $ 200 million in rounds, he said. It was.

Investors check out hundreds of startups every month on average.

“The difference is that we reach 8-10 monthly, not just one quality startup,” said former fund Arin Capital, a venture backed by edtech startup Byju’s and the newly created e-pharmacy unicorn. The capitalist says. Pharm Easy.

Many investors will see their previous bets run through as 12 Indian start-ups are preparing to head to the open market later this year or early next year.

“Such an exit will further increase investor confidence, increase liquidity and fuel new funding frenzy,” said Sudarshan.

— With the support of Rahul Satija

Before coming here, it’s in the Bloomberg terminal.

learn more

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos