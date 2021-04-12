Investors should consider removing leaves from investors …





Last week I wrote about those people who make the world of investment and finance so attractive. So this week I’d like to write about perhaps the most exciting investor in the world right now, Cathie Wood. If you’re investing in one of her ARKETFs, especially the flagship Innovation Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), you may have noticed a bit of a wild side.

Last year, all five of Cathie Wood’s active funds (currently six) increased by more than 100%, with assets under management increasing from $ 800 million in January 2018 to $ 50 billion by the end of 2020. But in March 2021, the market cooled as concerns about inflation increased, government bond sales accelerated, long-term yields rose, and escaping from high-growth stocks like tech companies. Most of ARK’s funds were dominated by stocks of unprofitable early-stage tech and biotechnology companies, but fell by as much as 30%, clearing 2021 profits and causing a storm of commentary. ..

Wood has cultivated cult-like supporters behind the selection of stocks for wizards. This is due to its focus on disruptive innovation, traditional access to information for financial elites, free publication of ARK research, and open sharing of insights and views on social media. is. By the way, ARK is an abbreviation for Active, Research, Knowledge, but it is also a reference to the ark of the covenant.

She has critics because she has believers. Judging from recent media commentary, they can’t wait for her money to explode. How about Schadenfreude? The obvious answer is that people don’t like tall poppies, especially eloquent women in their mid-60s who are not ashamed to invest in the same sentence, talking about faith. But this is too simple. Perhaps because the people she supports for shares with equal shares of supporters and critics Tesla and supports her downfall are the same people who want to see Elon Musk crash. Is it?

In 2018, she called for Tesla, which traded for less than $ 300 per share and faced liquidity pressure, to one day trade for $ 4,000 per share. January stock prices reached $ 816, or $ 4,080, on a split-adjusted basis, but have fallen slightly.

Tesla has a weight of 8% to 10% on three ARK ETF Autonomous Tech, Innovation, and Next Generation Internet, but has never been on the courttail of one lucky bet. Innovation ETFs include Crispr Therapeutics (up 151% in 2020), Square (up 248% in 2020), Zillow (up 183% in 2020), and the more familiar Baidu (71 up 2020). rate).

The great thing about Wood for me is not whether she’s right or wrong, but that she’s rocking the world of investment in a different way. This is something that some people don’t like or trust.

As she states on ARK’s website, traditional investors seek security with benchmarks and passive strategies, but ARK believes this behavior is counterproductive.Innovation is causing turmoil and increasing risks associated with traditional world order [In] In our view, companies that aren’t actively investing in one or more of the five major innovation platforms and 14 technologies that are evolving today will get lost.

The five innovation platforms she believes will transform the global economy are DNA sequencing, robotics, energy storage, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology, which include gene therapy, 3D printing, cloud computing, and big data analytics. It is a cryptocurrency and crosses the economy. Sector. This causes problems for short-term, siled, and highly specialized research activities.

In a way that does harm, she says she is a company that has spent the last 10 to 20 years designing their financial results to meet the short-term demands of short-sighted investors. People who use their balance sheets to buy back shares and pay dividends are at particular risk.

Are you familiar with it?

Wood didn’t suck the devastating innovation out of his thumb. It’s a concept that has been sharpened over the years. This story is well told, but it’s worth saying again. As a young equity research analyst, she couldn’t initially choose what to cover, so she had to cover a company that no one else wanted. .. She took a first-hand look at the value of these companies and how they have the potential to transform the way the world works, as well as their economic benefits.

While working for AllianceBernstein in 2002, she shocked her colleagues by proposing an investment in Amazon. At a market capitalization of $ 5 billion, it was shortly after the tech crash, down 85% from its peak. Portfolio managers didn’t want to get close to it. But as a working mother with three children at home, she realized the potential of online shopping. Today, Amazon has a market capitalization of $ 1.5 trillion.

But these stories don’t change the fact that people who don’t like Cathie Wood have been a little challenged over the past few weeks. They want a self-fulfilling cycle that feeds itself. They say her stock will go down, leading to redemption. This will push her stock further down and Shell will get more redemption. And they win.

For these people, I’m sorry to say that this is wishful thinking. DM168

Sasha planting

Sasha Planting is an experienced financial journalist and associate business editor for Daily Maverick Business.

