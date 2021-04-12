LG Energy Solution partners with South Korean EV battery maker, US import ban approaches for 10 years





South Korea’s SK Innovation has decided to partner with LG Energy Solutions to prevent the upcoming US electric vehicle battery import ban. However, major manufacturers need to pay LG about $ 1.8 billion, or 2 trillion won in royalties and cash.

(Photo: Photo courtesy of David Ramos / Getty Images) On the second day of Mobile World Congress 2015 held at the Phila Granvia Complex in Barcelona, ​​Spain on March 3, 2015, the logo was displayed outside the LG Pavilion. It is illuminated. The annual Mobile World Congress hosts some of the world’s largest carriers, with many launching the latest mobile phones and wearable gadgets.

According to The Verge’s latest report, the two companies will work together to support the development of the US and South Korean electric vehicle industries.

They said they would do this through sound competition and friendly cooperation. Apart from these, LG and SK Innovation added that they will definitely strengthen the battery network and environmentally friendly policies.

Why Korean EV Battery Companies Decided to Do This

Bradenton’s latest report confirms that the new partnership can prevent the next import ban. Previously, the US International Trade Commission created a 10-year import ban on SK Innovation.

(Photo: Photo by Brendon Thorne / Getty Images) Crows Nest EV Charging Station in Sydney, Australia on January 19, 2021. Stock prices of lithium miners and battery makers continue to rise as global demand for electric vehicles continues to grow. Lithium is an important component of electric vehicle batteries.

Also read: Tesla EV owners confirm refunds for “double billing” credit card transactions and add $ 200 coupon to online store

This ban will come into effect on Sunday, April 18. It was created after SK Innovation was accused of illegally using LG’s EV battery technology, which is also a rival.

And now, as SK Innovation is partnering with LG Energy Solutions, the accusation will be invalidated and future import bans may be denied. This will allow Korean manufacturers to provide EV batteries to Volkswagen and Ford.

Previous issue of LG and SK Innovation

Before the two tech giants decided to work together, they had a big problem. LG recently accused SK Innovation of stealing important information about billions of dollars worth of electric vehicle batteries.

However, the South Korean company denied the accusation, claiming it had not received information from the employees it hired. This was a big concern as SK Innovation hired workers from LG. Click here for more information.

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest news about SK Innovation and other EV battery makers.

Related article: Elon Musk is a beta v for Tesla FSD to improve cornering and bad weather. 9.0 ready and says autonomous driving is coming to the boring loop tunnel EV

This article is owned by TechTimes.

Created by: Juliano Deleon

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos