What is the best Sonic the Hedgehog game (& reason)





There have been many great (and not so great) Sonic games over the years, but Sonic Heroes represents the best that the series has to offer.

The Sonic the Hedgehog series has an inconsistent history, to say the least. The original Sonic the Hedgehog for Sega Genesis was praised for its vibrant colors and soundtrack, and of course its speed. The success of the game has established Sonic as a Sega mascot, leading to dozens of games in 30 years. Many games will almost inevitably result in some unexploded ordnance, but Sonic has made quite a few boring outings, such as the critically panned Sonic Forces. However, some have noticed some of the best experiences Sega has to offer. Sonic Heroes is exactly that.

Sonic Heroes was a follow-up to two other popular entries in the series, Sonic Adventure and Sonic Adventure 2. These two are arguably some of the best 3D Sonic games and have some of the best songs in the Sonic series, but they left a lot to be desired in their story. Although not the third article by name, Sonic Heroes continues where Sonic Adventure 2 was interrupted, but significantly changes both the core gameplay mechanics and the story.

Sonic Heroes includes 6 inSonic Adventures 2 to 12 that are easier to play. Make this big roster work by organizing your characters into four groups (Team Sonic, Team Dark, Team Rose, Team Chaotix). Each group consists of three characters with specific roles. .. “Speed” characters like Sonicare are the main driving force at each level, “flying” characters like tails support platforming, and “power” characters like knuckles dominate the battle. All stages are designed around these roles, creating opportunities for players to leverage each character’s strengths and seamlessly chain their abilities. The result is a sonic game with a completely different feel.

Why Sonic Heroes is the best sonic game

Each group has the same role, but the individual characters behave differently. For example, if you need to advance a wall jump, Sonic and other speed characters need consistent button input to cross it, but fellow speed characters only need one shadow. As each team navigates the same stage in the game, these little things-combined with instant character switching, keep the gameplay diverse and allow multiple approaches to the same obstacle, but the greatest strength. Is the story.

Sonic Heroes acknowledges the mistakes of previous Sonic games by shrinking the comprehensive plot and giving each group a single purpose. Team Sonic tackles Eggman’s challenge to stop Eggman before he conquers the world in three days. Team Rose members are looking for people they care about. Team Chaotixis is a group of detectives looking for clients. Team Dark is looking for an answer. Team Dark’s campaign stands out, creating what Shadow fans love today when looking for an answer about who he is and what he is (he died after the end of Sonic Adventure 2). I think it should have been there). While various campaigns offer reproducibility, Sonic Heroes also has the real consequence of bringing together all the heroes to defeat the main villain, Metal Sonic. Metal Sonic can only be unlocked by completing each team’s story and collecting all seven chaos emeralds.

Sonic Heroes incorporates the best aspects of the Sonic Adventure game and Sonic the Hedgehog titles and combines them to create a unique experience that hasn’t been duplicated since. Its team-based mechanics show how interesting Sonic’s character roster is, how this universe can create simple stories with fascinating and complex themes, and how the speed and mind of 2D Sonic titles can be successfully applied to 3D experiences. I emphasize it. The game offers many different and engaging experiences. Sonic Heroes stands out from the crowd and offers something fresh and special.

