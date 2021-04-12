Google seeks Biden’s help in Europe.Pandemic-related discrepancies in Nielsen measurements





President please

Google is calling on President Biden to take action as European regulators are pursuing stronger regulation in the industry. (Where did we put the little violin?) According to CNBC, Google’s vice president of government affairs and policy, Karan Bhatia, blogged about breaking the technology trade relationship between the United States and the European Union. He urged Biden. Government to join the Technology and Trade Council with the EU. Specifically, Mr. Batia said U.S. policy has been significantly reduced to pressure Europe to follow US supply chain initiatives while pursuing broader regulation, including taxation of digital services. Said it was done. Of course, Biden has big tech critics such as Lina Khan and Tim Wu on the team, and Google has been subject to antitrust proceedings from several states and the Department of Justice. Still, Google’s appeal to Biden may indicate that it sees the administration as a potential ally to fend off strict laws from the EU and help prevent split versions of the Internet across continents.

Nielsen vs. Network

Here are the unlikely side effects of COVID-19: Unreliable TV measurements. According to various reports, Nielsen admits that it may not have been possible to measure TV viewers during a pandemic as precisely as they can under normal circumstances. Field agents frequently visit Nielsen panelists’ homes to ensure that the company’s measurement technology is working properly, but last year it wasn’t. And there is another somewhat creepy reason for the potential count mismatch. That is, some Nielsen households may no longer be trusted due to the deaths caused by the pandemic. What’s more, the network is worried that it may not be able to get the full credits it deserves for the people who stream the content. This issue is boiling as media companies are preparing to pay in advance. Nielsen has issued a statement that it is completely confident in the fidelity of its rating estimates and is working with its clients to understand the true impact COVID has had on its viewers. Read.

Send me a text message!

From Diddy and Sophia Bush to Kelly Washington, Tom Brady and even Sir Paul McCartney, Tech Startup Community.com, a messaging platform that allows brands, celebrities and athletes to interact with consumers and fans, is $ 40 million from Salesforce Ventures. I got an investment. According to The Wall Street Journal, funding is when marketers, media companies, and prominent individuals seek more direct ways to communicate with consumers as it becomes more difficult to accurately target digital ads. Will be brought to. This investment will bring the community to about $ 90 million. However, not all topics are positive. If you come across a tweet from a celebrity that includes their phone number, it’s not really their phone number. And if you send it by text message, you’re not really going to chat directly with the celebrity. Automatically sign up for a community that manages direct messaging with a large audience on behalf of well-known people. (So, wasn’t Karlie Kloss really sending us a DM? Well.)

But wait, there’s more!

After grazing the kitten for three years (sorry, Langling the Universal Identifier), Jordan Mitchell left the IAB Tech Lab. [LinkedIn]

As the theater opens, the studio is once again beginning to promote theatrical film marketing. [Digiday]

Apple’s upcoming privacy changes are causing a wave of mobile advertising integration. The seven companies that experts say they can buy next are: [Business Insider]

Florida’s data privacy legislation, which is stricter than California, is rapidly advancing Congress, including rules that allow marketers to hold consumer data for only one year and allow people to file proceedings for even relatively minor violations. [Ad Age]

According to Roku, about 81% of households who watched the NCAA March Madness Championship game on traditional linear TV in 2019 did not return to traditional linear TV to watch the tournament in 2021. [blog post]

Mars has been promoted to Vice-Chair of the Unstereotype Alliance. This is an initiative co-founded in 2017 with Unilever and UN Women to remove harmful stereotypes from advertising and marketing. [CampainUS]

You have been hired!

Jatinder Singh has joined DDB North America as Chief Data Officer. [release]

