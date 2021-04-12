Tredence announces MLWorks, machine learning Ops platform to accelerate AI innovation and value realization





Throughout the industry, companies struggle to move their AI projects to production because of the bias of data, algorithms, or the teams that manage them. ML Works is designed to help businesses solve complex challenges in ML operations with automated workflows, pre-built solutions for tracking model degradation, and code workflow management. ML Works allows data scientists to shift their focus from managing machine learning and mitigating risk to enhancing AI innovation.

“AI only provides value when a machine learning model is put into production, so we created ML Works to help companies maximize their investment in machine learning,” Trendence said. Said Soumendra Mohanty, COO and Chief Operating Officer of. “Breakway companies around the world are focused on driving AI-driven innovation and faster value realization, and ML Works helps businesses of all sizes make that leap forward.”

Based on a wealth of experience in managing some AI customer engagement, Trendence has developed ML Works to scale thousands of machine learning models, reduce downtime, and simplify model monitoring. In addition, the platform monitors the state of the model to reduce bias and detect anomalies. Anomalies can be costly and confusing for companies adopting AI.

“First and foremost, ML Works is designed to help data scientists enjoy greater efficiency without worrying about monitoring and managing machine learning models in production,” said Trendence Chief Technology Officer. One Sumit Mehra added. “This state-of-the-art platform accelerates the machine learning lifecycle and makes it an industry game changer.”

ML Works includes production model accuracy, custom metrics, and data drift analysis to continuously monitor explainable AI, helping non-technical users predict the model.

Tredence Studio has more than 30 AI accelerators that expand the company-wide focus on artificial intelligence innovation and enable clients to manage market changes and turn ideas into solutions.

About Tresence

Tredence is a data science and AI engineering company focused on solving last mile problems in analytics. The “last mile” is defined as the gap between the creation of insight and the realization of value. We have more than 800 employees and offices in Palo Alto, Chicago, Toronto and Bangalore. Our clients include retail, CPG, tech, telecom, travel and industry leaders.

For more information, please visit www.tredence.com or follow us.

Media contacts: Neha Parmar[email protected]

Video: https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1484499/ML_Works.mp4 Photo: https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1484485/MLWorks.jpg

Source trend

