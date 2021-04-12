Has the iPhone just crushed Samsung’s sales?





According to Counterpoint Research, Apple has launched 2021 brilliantly. The company released a list of the 10 best-selling smartphones in January, six of which are used by the iPhone.

In addition, of the remaining four slots, only two are Samsung’s Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A21S, both of which sell for less than $ 200 outside the United States. Meanwhile, Apple’s selection includes all four high-end iPhone 12. Should this cause Samsung’s warning?

Before we get into it, here’s the complete list. These numbers are based on January’s global sales, so things may have come to mind in the meantime.

(Image credit: Counterpoint Research)

It’s clear that the iPhone 12 launch has been a huge success for Apple, but for several reasons it’s important not to get too absorbed in talking about opponents.

First, the proportions involved are small individually, and even the best-selling iPhone 12 accounts for only 6% of the global market. The sum of all the top 10 percentages is still 24%, leaving a very long and profitable tail for other manufacturers to track. The chart favors something like Apple, which makes only a handful of handsets, against brands like Samsung, which has dozens of Galaxy S, Note, Z, and A series across. I will.

Second, timing is good for Apple. When the chart was edited in January, the iPhone 12 family was the latest big-selling flagship released, and the model was first launched in October and November. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S21 was launched on January 14th, almost half the reporting period.

At the same time, there are certainly reasons why Samsung executives are a little worried. First of all, considering that the Chinese company does not sell mobile phones in the United States, the appearance of Xiaomi with Redmi 9 and 9A on top of Samsung is a concern.

Second, the iPhone 12 mini’s 8th place should warn given that the company reportedly cut production in the face of overwhelming sales. If it’s a poorly performing smartphone and is still the eighth-selling smartphone, what about the opposition?

It will certainly be interesting to see if the Samsung Galaxy S21 will appear on the February and March charts. If not, it could put a lot of pressure on Samsung to offer its next big flagship release, the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

