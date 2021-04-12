Working at Google is cool, but have you ever tried to run a food business over the weekend?





Life on the Google campus was a dream. There is a reason why the company is at the top of the employee satisfaction chart year after year. Free drop and pick-up benefits, gym facilities with personal training, showers with solar-powered hot water and Biotique bath products, spa vouchers, access to the latest tech gadgets (whether for beta testing or Christmas gifts) ), Consider traveling abroad. Overseas Google office.

The cafeteria boasted a chaat counter to shout out. And I enjoyed watching Ringaraju climb the coconut tree and serve fresh Naryal Paani, but the all-day counter for my new job was a complete trip!

yet…

My first quarter in Hyderabad gave me a real check on where I stood in the bigger plan, as well as in the form of low wages.

I was hoping to upset my career from Wrigley to Google and leap into a position where I could take full advantage of my creativity in selling the company’s digital advertising products. And spend the rest of your waking hours emailing Larry, Sergei, and Sundal about all the great ideas I had.

After the orientation, it dawned on me. I was one of the hundreds of highly talented, hardworking, well-trained individuals who were chosen to do exactly what I was hired. I was no longer a management trainee, but an account strategist. My job was to optimize my AdWords account for major US-based clients on behalf of Google Account Manager (also based overseas). At least in Wrigley, I had to sell gum to consumers. My job here was to optimize the Excel sheet that my foreign colleague would ultimately use to sell the ad to the client.

Am I complaining? Certainly not. Very early on, everyone knew that I was the man who asked many questions after a brief or training session. In the most calm office in the country, I was back until 2am. That’s obviously because there was something to prove (that is, quitting Wrigley wasn’t a childish mistake). My new colleague in Hyderabad was convinced that I would ace a quarterly review.

My first Google rating was a video call with a Gurgaon-based manager. The company appreciated my enthusiasm and the need to submit 100 product ideas to Google product managers around the world, but found them dissatisfied with the quality of my work. .. That means what I was actually hired.

If the rating does not improve in the next quarter, you will be asked to resign.

After all, the Excel sheet I was sending to my colleagues in Chicago was too basic. Obviously, I had to focus on my core work before thinking about anything else.

I wanted to work at Google more than ever, so I worked hard thanks to the evaluation. In just four months I spent there, I learned a lot about systems, operations, and sales. It was clear to me that there were opportunities for professional and personal growth. That’s why a great mentor in the organization advised me on the quality of my work and navigated Google’s tricky rating and rating system.

It was rewarded for being offered a very popular in-market account strategist position in the Mumbai office at the end of the third quarter. Not only does this allow you to sell ads directly to banks, but it also consults with companies in the financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector across India, as well as their overall digital strategy.

The joy of educating the State Bank of India’s Chief Technology Officer about the potential of the Internet and taking it seriously! That role allowed me to build a castle in the air and ask others to build it.

Through all that, the in-house entrepreneur in me prospered. Thanks to a lot of support from my team and Google’s flexible HR policy, I was spending my leisure time on projects that weren’t related to my core features. These projects encourage all Google employees to submit their Moonshot ideas, from creating an informal team within the organization that volunteers to consult with non-governmental organizations on how to optimize Google Ad Grants. There was a wide range of forums.

Born in Hyderabad, an NGO consultant was a way to find a way to integrate what I’m good at (AdWords) and translate it into social impact. Basically, we helped NGOs get the most out of the free advertising credits awarded by the Google Ad Grants program. Some NGOs have won grants, but few have made good use of them for their benefit. With our intervention, they are eligible for even greater grants from the company.

Idea Factory, on the other hand, was my Trojan. During the first few months at Google, I found it difficult for anyone other than the lower engineers to get the attention of senior engineers in the company. Imagine the number of emails and suggestions these product managers receive. With the approval of senior management and starting to match ideas from multiple Google employees, someone on the L team could actually open one of my emails, and probably many of my ideas I thought one of them would bear fruit. ..

Working at Google gave me some of the best professional experiences in my life, but in the end, these side projects couldn’t give me the dopamine fix I was desperately looking for. did. Even if I had 9 to 5 jobs as an account strategist, even if it was the best company in the world, I couldn’t reduce it. I wanted to satisfy the entrepreneur’s itch, so I started pursuing the project in my personal time.

That is the birth of Bohri Kitchen.

Excerpt from How to Quit Google to Sell Samosas: Adventures at Bohri Kitchen, Munaf Kapadia and Zahabia Rajkotwala, Harper Collins India.

