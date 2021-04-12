Scramble to complete a real estate transaction shows room for digital destruction





In early March, tens of thousands of UK homebuyers were still struggling to complete their purchases before the property tax Covid bailout (up to £ 15,000) expired. It left little choice for British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak. His so-called stamp duty “holiday” would have to be extended.

Initially scheduled to end on March 31, Sunak said the tax exemption period would be maintained until the end of June due to “the volume of transactions is so high.” If realtors, surveyors, and lawyers were bowing under the weight of their activities, many purchases would otherwise have been missed.

For prop tech proponents, the snack intervention proved a point. Both commercial and residential real estate transactions are in desperate need of destructive digitization. It can make life easier for everyone, including buyers, sellers, tenants and landlords.

Proptech tends to be used as a comprehensive term that covers everything from automating manual management tasks in the purchasing process to building smart buildings and deploying apps to improve the lives of tenants.

The champion believes that technology can speed up transactions and facilitate the purchasing process by improving the customer experience. And the coronavirus pandemic provided an opportunity to test the theory.

Before the pandemic, there was a story about prop tech. .. .. It has accelerated a lot. [There has been] 4-5 years of change in 9 months

The last 12 months have highlighted the inefficiencies of old methods and forced consumers into new habits. For example, virtual home viewing and online due diligence could have been the only way to push transactions. “Before the pandemic, we talked about proptech, but certainly not much about driving change and using technology to do things differently,” said law firm Mishcon de Reya. Says Nicholas Kirby, director and proptech expert at. law. “It has accelerated significantly. [There has been] Change for 4 to 5 years in 9 months. ”

But deep-seated behavior remains the biggest barrier to adoption, Kirby says. “Changes take time, energy and effort. Carriers are busy and don’t have much time to look up. But it’s also education. This is to convince people to help them and their clients.”

Daniel Hegarty, Founder and CEO of Habito, an online mortgage broker and lender, gives a briefer explanation of inertia. “Customers just want to buy a house. They do whatever they need, crawl all the paperwork and navigate the jargon. It’s to be very lazy for everyone in the process. I gave him a lot of room. ”

He claims that the residential real estate market is “in a sense one of the last big markets unaffected by technology.” Buying and selling a home is still a very labor-intensive process, with a set of professionals and a set of paperwork between future buyers and new homes.

“When I buy real estate, I tell my lawyer, but I probably only know what’s happening the day before the deal exchange. Lack of transparency and many from people who duplicate their efforts. There is inefficiency, “says Kirby.

For many new proptech companies, these inefficiencies are an opportunity. “The mortgage technology and underwriting process needs to be significantly improved. It’s on the verge of turmoil,” said Fifthwall, managing director of real estate, a leading venture capital fund focused on Proptech. , Says Roerofu Opperman. “And we need to speed up the sales process, price discovery, viewing, everything.”

Companies that can do this are in high demand now. By 2020, the value of M & A in the proptech sector more than quadrupled year-on-year to nearly $ 40 billion, according to Dealogic data.

However, Opperman believes that the adoption of technology in real estate will probably take place in three different stages.

First, what is already underway is the use of technology to simplify the day-to-day tasks of the purchasing process, such as obtaining a mortgage.

“Often, these companies start because programmers try to apply for a mortgage and think,’Oh my god,’” explains Opperman. That was also true of Hegarty, who decided to set up an online lender Habit after a “comical miserable” time trying to secure a mortgage in his first home about six years ago.

“We finally got the house, which was very stressful,” he says. “Mortgage and homebuy purchases are strangely Byzantine, and you do it only once, so everyone is almost incompetent by definition. With a customer-centric perspective and some technology, things I thought I could improve. “

According to Opperman, the second deployment of Proptech is tenant involvement. A variety of apps are already available to help office tenants navigate the building better. “In high-end office areas, this is a must now,” says Opperman, who predicts that similar services will skyrocket in the residential real estate world.

Third, technology could eventually compress the purchasing process into an experience as simple as purchasing from Amazon. “In the housing market, the Holy Grail we are talking about is” one-click close. ” Take a virtual tour, press that button and you’re done, “Opperman suggests.

However, none of the real estate experts surveyed by FT expect it to happen soon, and most of the innovations in residential real estate now improve rather than reinvent the existing buying process. aims for.

One of the more ambitious projects in this area began in early 2019 when the Land Registry worked with Mishcon de Reya to digitally process transactions using blockchain. As a distributed database technology, blockchain has the potential to improve transparency, speed and security, Kirby said.

Integraledger founder David Fisher says blockchain can bring “extraordinary value” to the real estate industry. It uses this technology to authenticate legal documents and automate their transfer.

“For commercial real estate, one of the world’s largest asset classes and one of the most chaotic manuals, documents and contracts are trapped in great value,” he points out. “Technology eliminates management costs and errors. It allows the two to trade with less friction without significantly changing their behavior.”

Contract processing is added to existing blockchain applications, from cryptocurrency support to gem authentication. But more important than the database aspect is the act of digitizing most of the sales process and eliminating paperwork and mediation. “The underlying technology is not that important, but [its existence] People were forced to rethink their way, “says Kirby.

Still, changes can occur over time in the real estate sector, where adoption of new technologies is often delayed.

In a survey conducted last year, global real estate firm JLL asked real estate investors to rank long-term trends affecting real estate. Climate change was at the top of the list, followed by the risk of a global recession. Proptech was ranked 6th.

“Now the focus is on improving the customer experience and efficiency,” Kirby admits. “Wholesale changes [such as using blockchain for residential transactions] Probably more for the future. “

