Technology Ventures launches new intellectual property deal for entrepreneurial team





U of A’s Technology Ventures has launched a new intellectual property option contract specifically designed for use by the entrepreneurial team of U of A community members. With this option agreement, pre-incorporated individual entrepreneurial teams have limited rights to perform commercial valuations for a limited period of time, endangering the market through customer discovery, and / or university ownership. You can further develop your intellectual property.

Technology Ventures can find it difficult for entrepreneurial teams to invest their time, effort and knowledge capital in early-stage innovation through unique customer discovery, and the University of Arizona may find that particular licensing partner. I made it clear. invention. The new option agreement allows teams to enjoy the security of the university by not selling the technology, but negotiating only with the team and agreeing to license the innovation for a period of time. The agreement enrolls in entrepreneurship programs such as the National Science Foundation-sponsored I-Corps program and Sam M. Walton College of Strategy, Entrepreneurship, and Graduate-level New Venture Development Courses in the Venture Innovation Division. Ideal for home teams. business.

David Hinton, Executive Director of Technology Ventures, said:

In exchange for a “no money down” option for intellectual property, the team has learned from customer discovery, information about the commercial potential of innovation, identified funding opportunities, lean canvas or business plan information. I agree to share with the university. .. If the team proceeds to set up a new company during the option period, the team can return to Technology Ventures to negotiate additional rights to intellectual property and set the new entity as the best reason for success.

About the University of Arkansas Technology Ventures: The University of Arkansas Technology Ventures has launched a program to commercialize a wide range of research tools, whether patented or not. Technology Ventures manages, protects, and commercializes the University of Arkansas’ intellectual property portfolio. Technology Ventures serves university faculty, students, outside inventors and entrepreneurs to bring knowledge, technology and products to the public market, generating revenue and future research support. In this way, we also serve the public because it is our responsibility to make the products obtained from university research publicly available.

