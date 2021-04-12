Redmi Note 10 Series users have encountered touch screen and screen flicker issues: Report





The Xiaomis Redmi Note 10 series landed in India last month. Unexpectedly, some users have encountered many issues related to device performance. The series includes three devices: Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max. Users have recently begun reporting display-related issues. All devices reportedly had similar issues, but the company was aware of the issue and promised to investigate it first.

Early users of the Redmi Note 10 series used social media to report touch screen issues, occasional screen flicker, and cell phone slowdowns. These issues appear to appear on all three models of the Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max. Many users complain that the Redmi Note 10 is slow and they are also experiencing typing issues. Meanwhile, some Redmi Note 10 Pro and standard variant users have stopped responding because they are complaining online about the touchscreen response.

What’s more, users who recently replaced their Redmi Note 10 device suggested that they were still complaining about similar touch response issues after replacing the unit with the new device. When he repeatedly raised this issue to the service center, he was asked to wait for further software fixes. It is said to arrive in a month or two.

Redmi issued a statement admitting the issues, but said that only less than 0.001 percent of users faced these issues. According to the company, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is aware of the issues faced by several users. These issues have been reported in less than 0.001% of the Note 10 series user base. We are looking for a solution as soon as possible. As a devoted brand, our effort is to continue to live up to the expectations of our consumers. Our devices are rigorously tested with a 10 point quality check to ensure they meet the highest quality standards. We are considering it with the highest priority, but we apologize for any inconvenience.

In addition to touch response and handset slowdown, Redmi Note 10 Pro users also point out that they are facing screen flicker when the refresh rate is set to 120Hz. The flicker issue seems to be more pronounced in the Pro series as it comes with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. When the user dialed down the refresh rate to 60Hz, the flicker issue disappeared. Another user reported that this issue became more pronounced when Dark Mode was enabled.

A spokeswoman for both companies said: "Our devices have undergone rigorous testing with a 10-point quality check to ensure that they meet the highest quality standards. We apologize for the inconvenience.

