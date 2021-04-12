Samsung F12 sale has started!Access #FullonFab with a true 48MP quad cam and 90Hz display





The all-new Samsung Galaxy F12 is all the rage, and for good reason. Fortunately, you can get this smart and stylish smartphone for 9,999. This includes 1,000 instant cashbacks * for prepaid transactions. Yes, the sale has finally begun and I can’t wait to get the most out of it. After all, this is probably a phone that can do everything!

No, it’s no joke-whether you’re taking the best shots with a True 48MP camera or being the best glimpse companion thanks to the 90Hz sleek display, the Samsung Galaxy F12 has no boring moments in your life. I guarantee that. Believe us, you are talking about the town and this #FullOnFab phone is the most popular among your friends!

#FullOnFab True 48MP camera for professional shots within minutes

With rich details, enhanced sharpness and vibrant colors, clicks always look very professional! (Samsung)

What is a smartphone without a good camera? Gen Z loves to capture everything they do, eat, read, and even see. If you have a Samsung Galaxy F12s True48MP quad camera, don’t worry anymore. Rich details, enhanced sharpness, and vibrant colors make your clicks always look very professional. When you go to see them, don’t blame us, even if your friends make you a hound to take pictures of them. The phone works its magic on everyone!

Oh, and wait until your social media feed is flooded with compliments! So whether it’s the image of steamed tea or a shot of the most fashionable building in town, everything will look bigger than it really is. The quality of each image will be unprecedented.

There are many things to try, such as a 5MP camera with a super wide-angle lens, a 2MP camera for portrait shots, and a 2MP camera for macro shots. Click to remove the mobile phone.

And how can I forget to take a selfie? Every time you upload a new media, it will take a quick look at social media. It’s a brand new Samsung Galaxy F12 with an 8MP front camera, so you can take selfies at any time. So make that perfect mouth or flash a bright smile You look gorgeous on every shot!

#FullOnFab 90Hz display allows you to scroll very smoothly and play unprecedented glances and games

Enjoy smooth and seamless scrolling with this phone 6.5 “HD + Infinity V display and 90Hz refresh rate. (Samsung)

It’s not just the camera. Yes, we will talk about smooth and seamless scrolling that you can enjoy on this phone. 6.5 inch HD + Infinity V display, 90Hz refresh rate. Whether you’re checking out the latest updates on social media or participating in the most popular game marathon, when you have a Samsung Galaxy F12, you’re truly living the life of #FullOnFab! You’ve never enjoyed a lag-free experience like never before. That is why it is so difficult to stay away from this beauty. ..

Moreover, if you are a web series enthusiast like us, this phone will surprise you in many ways. Continue uninterrupted and take a quick look at everything you like. Believe us, once you start it’s really hard to stop. Just say it, you can rebroadcast! But that’s exactly what the life of #FullOnFab looks like-thanks to the Samsung Galaxy F12, you do everything you like.

And wait until you hear more

With this phone, you can play 29 hours of video, 49 hours of voice calls, and 131 hours of music on a single charge! (Samsung)

There is no end to the fab feature of this phone! Did you talk about that powerful 6000mAh battery? At first glance, playing games, chatting with friends, and crazy about social media, the juice lasts for more than a day. According to Samsung, you can play 29 hours of video, 49 hours of voice calls, and 131 hours of music on a single charge.

Samsung F12’s 15W adaptive fast charge has regained you. (Samsung)

Oh, did you talk about adaptive charging at 15W? This means that you no longer have to jump and jump on a charger or bunk bed near the charging slot every few hours. Samsung F12’s 15W adaptive fast charge has regained you.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy F12 is powered by the power-efficient 8nm Exynos 850 processor, which gives you a long battery life and many memorable daytime moments.

The Samsung Galaxy F12 comes in two variations: 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 512GB). LPDDR4x RAM also supports faster multitasking. In addition, there are two dedicated SIM slots. Didn’t you say this phone is a dream?

Plus, you get the full OneUI 3.1 experience in addition to Android 11, with side fingerprint scanners and fast face unlock for added security.

Audio is also a clear winner. With Dolby Atmos, enjoy the most accurate sound and never miss something important!

Smartphones are available in three stunning colors: Sea Green, Sky Blue and Celestial Black. Choose the one you like and enjoy the #FullOnFab life!

Smartphones are available in three stunning colors: Sea Green, Sky Blue and Celestial Black. (Samsung)

Hurry up and get it now!

The Samsung Galaxy F12 is incredible, isn’t it? So is the introduction price of 9,999, including 1,000 instant cashbacks * for prepaid transactions! Don’t miss this offer. Get this beauty by visiting Flipkart and Samsung.com directly.

Flipkart users also have access to simple EMI payment options and numerous other offers. We say it’s too good to be true!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos