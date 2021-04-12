Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are the latest members of the $ 100 billion net worth club.





If only seven months ago, only two people on the planet had net worth of over $ 200 billion. These two were Bill Gates, who had a net worth of $ 120 billion, and Jeff Bezos, who had a net worth of $ 190 billion. If you went back just a few years, less than a decade ago, no one managed more than $ 100 billion in uninflation-adjusted wealth.

In August 2020, two new people joined the “Sentibillionaire” club.

Mark Zuckerberg joined the club for the first time on August 7th.

On August 26th, Elon Musk participated for the first time. Four months later, Earon’s net worth reached $ 200 billion, surpassing Jeff Bezos for the first time in the world’s wealthiest person.

Today, there are eight millionaires walking on Earth. In history, there have never been many people with personal wealth in excess of $ 100 billion.

In addition to Mark, Elon, Jeff and Bill, the Millionaires Club counts Warren Buffett and Bernard Arnault as members. Both men have joined or withdrawn from membership in the last two years, but Warren has already donated more than $ 40 billion in his life to charity, so it’s technically permanent. Deserves a typical membership.

Closing the eight members are two new entrants who first gained status on Friday. These two new members are Larry Page and Sergey Brin, co-founders of a small company called Google.

At the time of this writing, Larry Page has a net worth of $ 104 billion. That’s enough to put him one position above Warren Buffett, the sixth wealthiest person in the world.

At the time of this writing, Sergey Brin has a net worth of $ 100 billion. He is the eighth wealthiest person in the world and is one position below Warren Buffett.

Why is Larry Page a little richer than Sergey Brin?

According to the latest SEC filing by Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Larry owns 6% of the company, while Sergey owns 5%.

Since 2004, both founders have sold billions of dollars worth of Google stock. Larry sold about $ 9 billion, while Sergei sold about $ 8 billion.

Google was launched in 2004 for $ 85 per share. Friday’s share price closed at a record high of $ 2,285.

8 Sentibilionaires in the World:

# 8: Sergey Brin $ 100 billion

# 7: Warren Buffett $ 101 billion

# 6: Larry Page $ 104 billion

# 5: Mark Zuckerberg $ 118 billion

# 4: Bernard Arnault $ 132 billion

# 3: Bill Gates $ 144 billion

# 2: Elon Musk $ 176 billion

# 1: Jeff Bezos $ 197 billion

