Studies from 15 Levy-funded RDCs are now searchable in one place





Farmers, researchers and businesses can now see tax-funded research from all R & D corporations in one place.

A centralized platform that presents Australia’s agricultural food innovation opportunities, success stories, and a comprehensive database of Australia’s current agricultural food research projects today is the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Environment (DAWE) and all 15 studies in Australia. It was launched in partnership with development. Enterprise (RDC).

Grow AG functions as a gateway to the world. Introducing Australia’s world-leading agricultural research, unique technology, and commercialization opportunities on one new publicly available platform, growAG.com.

Farmers can now see tax-funded research projects in one place across the RDC network by searching for different products using filters. All information on the platform is free to access, providing information and opportunities for farmers, investors, businesses, start-ups, researchers, industries, governments and universities in Australia and around the world to innovate in farms and food supplies. You can find-chains.

David Littleproud, Minister of Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management, said the platform would facilitate investment and commercialization.

Minister Little Proud said he was very excited to provide the platform with an opportunity to help farmers gain access to the latest technology.

Innovation improves productivity. This means that more money will be spent in the pockets of farmers and stronger local communities.

The world-class agricultural innovation system is a priority of the Australian Government and a key pillar supporting the industry’s goal of a $ 100 billion sector by 2030.

Dr. Ian Taylor, executive director of one of our collaboration partners, Cotton Research Development Corporation (CRDC), said that increased transparency has helped growAG highlight key people and organizations working within Australia’s rural innovation ecosystem. Allows for more strategic investment in research projects. Ability to work together to identify and reduce the risk of duplication in research investments.

Over the years, RDC has collaborated between many projects and on growAG. All 15 RDCs will come together again. Dr. Taylor is grow AG. Provides a transparent gateway to innovation systems. This is a very exciting step forward.

Aus Agritech Australia, Chair of Andrew Copper, welcomes growAG. As a great platform and tool for Australia’s agricultural food technology sector. Agrifood technology companies in the region and around the world are looking for innovation partners, routes and opportunities in Australia, growAG. Introducing Agrifood’s innovations and solutions that Australia offers to the world.

John Harvey, Managing Director of AgriFutures Australia, says attracting global investment and collaboration to bring innovation to farmers is an important step in Australia.

Australia’s agricultural innovation market is often too small to justify the cost of commercialization. As a result, the technology remains on the shelves and is unavailable to anyone.

Australian researchers are very innovative. Many of their technologies are so scalable that it’s time to bring them to the global market. In this way, Australian farmers can be commercialized and benefit from the technology they paid for.

growAG provides domestic and international viewers with an easy way to find and connect with the research partners they are looking for. “

growAG works seamlessly with evokeAG. evoke AG. Is the premier agricultural food technology event in the Asia Pacific region, with a network of community members interested in and enthusiastic about participating in joint thinking to change the future of Australia’s agriculture for the better. (Evokeag.com) has hundreds of resources such as news, case studies, videos, podcasts, and startup directories.

growAG. Is an ongoing collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and the Environment and all of Australia’s 15 RDCs to increase commercialization opportunities and showcase research and technology.

Source: Agri Futures. Visit growAG.com to start exploring Australia’s Agrifood Innovation System.

