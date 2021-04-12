How to complete a side quest to drink with friends





Outriders Have a Drink With Your Friend If you have trouble completing a side quest, we can help.

Despite the server connectivity issues that made it difficult to launch in the first few days, Outriders warmed up by predatory fans who have been waiting for valuable titles in this genre since Ubisofts The Division 2. I was welcomed.

OUTRIDERS: Ending, endgame content, final boss battle description

Outriders may not be a story-focused title, but it’s perfectly fine as having interesting gameplay and rich content is the most important category. Hopefully Outriders will nail all the features mentioned above.

How to complete Outriders has your friend’s praise and drink

If you’re a player who wants to complete all the quests available in the game and see a 100% progress bar in the menu, you’ve probably come across a side quest called Have a Drink With Your Friend. This does not provide any further clues. This side quest is actually a progression accord that rewards you with Optimus Prime Customization (Legendary) Pattern 20.

The key to completing this mission is to finish the game first. To get rid of this side quest, you need to reach the end of campaign mode and exit the storyline. Therefore, after defeating the last boss battle twice and watching the ending cutscene, the game announces endgame content such as Expeditions.

You do not have to complete the expedition mission. Head to the first town of the game. There are more detailed side quests out there, but this is not a difficult mission to complete. When you complete a mission, you will receive rewards and your Acloades level will increase.

Outriders are now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. This game is also available on the Xbox Game Pass.

