Joint Venture Aims at Sanitary Innovation Technology





Avalon Robotics, a newly established joint venture between Avalon SteriTech and SoftBank Robotics Group (SBRG), focuses on developing innovative products and technologies aimed at empowering and benefiting public health and well-being. I will. The joint venture will leverage Avalons’ strengths in biotechnology and healthcare and SBRG’s expertise in AI, automation and robotics to introduce intelligent and effective solutions that go beyond traditional hygiene concepts.

This venture will play a key role in global product planning, R & D, business development, marketing, and sales and distribution of WhizGambit and other technologies. The immediate goal of the joint venture is to introduce a biological decontamination function into the autonomous AI cleaning robot Whiz.

Avalon and SBRG go beyond the visible to clean and biodecontaminate as a way to increase public confidence and feel more secure for people and individuals in communities around the world, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Aim to do. The technical solutions launched through the joint venture will help strike a balance between biokilling effects and the responsible use of chemicals.

Lewis Ho, CEO of Avalon SteriTech, is proud to partner with SoftBank Robotics Group, a company that shares our mission of providing a safe environment for everyone. The synergies we create by leveraging the expertise of both parties create a number of exciting ideas and opportunities to address unmet public health needs. We look forward to accelerating the adoption of smarter and more environmentally friendly solutions around the world and bringing a new era to public health and public health practices with the launch of our products and technologies.

Kenichi Yoshida, Chief Business Officer of SoftBank Robotics, said, “We have considered many disinfectant formats to achieve thorough floor care cleaning and enhance wisdom with add-on features that provide disinfectant effects. Avalon SteriTech Extensive collaboration with Avalon SteriTech has resulted in meeting high environmental regulatory standards. This partnership with Avalon SteriTech strives to pursue and design new products and robotic solutions to meet new public health requirements. We believe that we will become more and more powerful in it.

This agreement is operationally managed by Avalon, SBRG’s first and only global disinfectant sprayer partner. The two companies are also looking to new potential markets in Hong Kong and around the world, paving the way for future collaboration and technology.

Image captions: SBRG’s robot, Pepper, is optimized for interacting with people through conversations and touch screens.

