Ludwig Twitch Stream-How long has he been live, subcount, end date





It looks like the Ludwig Twitch Subathon Stream is finally over as the streamer finally announced the end date, but how long has Ludwig been live on Twitch? Here’s everything you need to know about record-breaking live streams.

Much has happened since Ludwig officially launched Twitch Subathon. There was the death of a celebrity, the YouTuber controversy, and so on. However, it seems that Ludwig Subathon is finally nearing its end. Here’s what you need to know.

TWITCH: Why was xQc banned by NoPixel?

Prince Phillip died since I started streaming The Suez Canal was blocked and unblocked David Dobrik made two apology videos

All finished April 13th 9:00 pm PT

ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) April 11, 2021 Who is Ludwig?

Ludwig Anders Ahgren is a YouTuber, Twitch streamer, esports commentator and American rival. He gained a lot of fame when he started livestreaming the popular social deduction game “Among Us”.

However, Ludwig was first known for competing professionally in the Super Smash Bros. Proximity Tournament. Professional players did not have great success during the competition, but once won the match against Westballs, the 12th-ranked player in the world.

In 2021, many know Ludwig as the Twitch streamer who embarked on Subason’s live stream. When the idea first started, Ludwig added 20 seconds to the stream length for all new subscribers to his Twitch channel.

This strategy was slightly tweaked after a large number of subscribers were added to 10 seconds instead of adding 20 seconds to the stream length.

How long is Ludwig livestreamed?

Ludwig launched a live stream subason on March 14, 2021. At the time of writing (April 12, 2021), Ludwig has been live on Twitch for a total of 29 days.

After almost a month of non-stop livestreaming on Twitch, the record-breaking subason could finally end.

When will the Ludwig Subason end?

Streamer has announced on his Twitter account that his one-month massive live stream will end on April 13th at 9pm PST. The person on the other side of the pond is BST at 5am on April 14th.

Ludwig subcount

According to Twitch Tracker, Ludwig has a total of 247,000 active subscriptions to his Twitch account.

He has also become the most subscribed account on streaming platforms.

