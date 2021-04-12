Sony brings PlayStation games to mobile phones confirms job advertisement





Is Kratos screaming with excitement and anger? You will be the judge (Photo: Sony)

According to the new PlayStation classified ads, you can see the new Last Of Us and God Of War games on your mobile device.

Nintendo already has some of the biggest franchises on mobile devices, such as Mario Kart and Fire Emblem, and at least according to new job listings on the PlayStation website, Sony seems ready to follow suit.

PlayStation Studios employs a mobile manager in its San Mateo or Los Angeles offices. This ad specifically mentions the introduction of the popular PlayStation franchise to mobile.

As responsible for mobile, read the ad, which will help you own and develop your PlayStation Studios mobile gaming strategy and lay the foundation for future growth opportunities.

Focusing on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises to mobile, it will lead every aspect of the expansion of game development from consoles and PCs to mobile and live services.

The ad doesn’t mention a specific game, but Sony could try to create spin-offs for currently successful franchises such as God Of War and Ratchet & Clank, especially if there are new console entries to advertise. It’s not hard to imagine that there is sex.

The discovery came shortly after a new report claiming that Sony is committed to producing blockbuster games and ultimately is on the sidelines of smaller studios.

The same report added that a PlayStation 5 remake of the first The Last Of Us game was under development at Naughty Dog, and the Days Gone sequel was touted but rejected.

Details: Game

Sony’s shift to the largest studio faces both internal and external criticism. Some staff have already left Sony, including many prolific developers who were previously at Japan Studio, rebuilt to focus on the Astro Bot franchise.

Japan Studio was in charge of the beloved PlayStation franchises such as Ape Escape and Gravity Rush. This means that these franchises rarely receive new entries or have any more first-party games developed by PlayStation in Japan.

