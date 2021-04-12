Integration of NCS and DataSpark will bring more IoT innovation across APAC





NCS recently added mobility intelligence services to its advanced analytics and big data solutions with its recent announcement of integration with Singtel Group’s telephone-centric data science and engineering subsidiary, DataSpark.

A key feature of DataSpark is the use of mobility data intelligence to help organizations understand more informed business strategies and plans by understanding how people move, where they go, and what they do. To be able to stand. This is done by processing large amounts of anonymized mobile, Global Positioning System (GPS), public transport, road networks, immigrants, and census data.

Based in Australia (known as DSpark), Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore, DataSpark offers a wide range of solutions from artificial intelligence and machine learning to custom communication data tools.

In 2020, DataSpark will collect data from anonymous telephone companies about unique daily changes in the number of workers in Singapore and Australia’s Central Business District (CBD), providing insights and solutions to the future of workers in CBD offices. Provided a plan.

DataSpark will be integrated into the NCS NEXT organization and will continue to run independently under NEXT, further accelerating and expanding the delivery of products and services.

Bringing big innovation to the IoT

Wynthia Goh, Head of NEXT Digital at NCS, said the integration of DataSpark into NCS opens up new opportunities for greater innovation and growth in areas such as the IoT.

IoT application services can be deployed in a variety of scenarios by leveraging a wealth of motion data, eliciting actionable insights, and assisting clients with a wide range of solutions, including: Goh told FutureIoT that it will help optimize network coverage, redirect freight company shipments, manage traffic congestion, enhance real-time cybersecurity operations, and enhance government IoT infrastructure.

In fact, the integration between the two companies will allow companies to leverage big data for digital transformation, augment existing data platforms with geospatial data, transform data into mobility intelligence, and drive deeper customer insights for business. You can promote results.

Available mobility data includes data from IoT devices. Device usage and traffic patterns can be deployed in the following use cases:

Manage IoT device distribution and location to optimize coverage Manage device performance or detect failures and IoT device failures Cybersecurity is anomalous behavior of device usage and traffic patterns relative to the baseline. Detects, detects botnet attacks, and identifies compromised IoT devices

Partnership in favor of each other

Ng Kuo Pin, CEO of NCS, said DataSpark is NCS’s trusted digital transformation partner for governments and businesses in the Asia Pacific region.

We are committed to helping our clients succeed by leveraging new technologies in big data, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence. Adding DataSparks geospatial and mobility intelligence services to already robust end-to-end data capabilities enables clients to understand people and their customer behavior in great detail and identify unmet needs and growth. This opens up new possibilities for clients. Opportunity, Ng said.

Shaowei Ying, Chief Operating Officer of DataSpark, noted that the company’s presence in high-growth markets and the unique capabilities of Mobility Data Intelligence are a natural complement to NCS growth strategies in the Asia Pacific region.

Joining the NCS family allows you to expand your digital footprint and reach new clients in a variety of sectors such as healthcare, out-of-home media, retail, tourism, transportation and urban planning. With the synergies of NCS resources and the NCSNEXT team, we are excited to explore the growth opportunities that this integration brings, and use mobility data and actionable insights to help clients make informed business decisions. We will continue to innovate so that we can do it.

