Samsung Galaxy A52 Review: Midrange All-Rounder Smartphone-Great Design





After launching the successful Galaxy A51 mobile phone in India last year, South Korean smartphone brand Samsung recently brought the latest mid-range Galaxy A52 mobile phone to India. The Galaxy A52 features a completely new style, design, and a major upgrade to the camera setup, including a 64MP rear quad camera setup, a Super AMOLED display, a huge 4500mAh battery, and an IP67 rating.

View | Click on Zee Business Live TV Streaming below.

The new Galaxy A52 is priced at Rs 26,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Smartphones are available in four colors: Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Blue. I confirmed the color variation of “Awesome Blue”. I’ve been using this device for over 2 weeks and this is my view on this device.

In terms of design and looks, the Galaxy A52 is completely different and unique from the Galaxy A51 launched last year. The Galaxy A52 is heavier, bigger, and has a powerful and attractive design and looks. The uniquely designed smartphone has a matte finish, making it easier to attract the attention of customers. Its attractive looks definitely attract young buyers. However, the device is wider and heavier than the Galaxy A51, measures 159.90 x 75.10 x 8.40 mm, and weighs 189.00 grams. The nice thing about the Galaxy A52 is that the back panel doesn’t attract fingerprints. It’s a bit heavy, but the device provides excellent grip.

Easy to hold and fits in your hand. Overall, in terms of design and appearance, the Galaxy A52 checked the correct box. On the back of the device is a rectangular camera block with a quad camera setup and an LED flash in the upper left corner. It features an advanced 64MP main camera with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor.

Multiple built-in features of the newly launched Galaxy A52 are in-camera applications. Includes Single Take, Fan, Pro, AR Doodle, Panorama, Hood, Night, Macro, Portrait, Pro Video, Super Slow Motion, Slow Motion, Hyperlapse and more. While using these features during the review, I personally liked portrait, night, pro, and food modes. The images in all these modes are now very detailed and colorful. Overall, the camera produced a decent image. In dark places, the device was able to successfully capture sharp snaps. While using super slow motion and slow motion, the device produced shake-free video both indoors and outdoors. Overall, the Galaxy A52 captured smooth and stable video.

This time, there is a SIM tray option on the top of the device, and a volume locker and power button on the right side of the Galaxy A52. At the bottom, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack, there is a Dolby Atmos dual stereo speaker that is a Type-C USB charging port. The speaker quality was excellent both outdoors and indoors. Device connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, 3G, and 4G. The Galaxy A52’s sensors include accelerometers, ambient light sensors, compass / magnetometers, gyroscopes, proximity sensors, and in-display fingerprint sensors.

When it comes to display, like other Samsung smartphones, this device has top-notch display quality. The Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with a 6.5 inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The most satisfying part is that the Galaxy A52 adjusts the color temperature of the display based on the usage pattern of the smartphone, and the “Icon Fort Shield” function reduces eye strain.

At the top center of the display is a punched-hole camera with an on-screen fingerprint sensor. The display worked well and the colors became brighter in direct sunlight. One of the main USPs on this device is the selfie camera. On the front, the Galaxy A52 comes with a 32MP selfie camera for video calls and selfies. The front camera took sharp and detailed selfies in all light conditions.

Samsung has also improved the battery capacity of the Galaxy A52 from 4000mAh on the Galaxy A51 to 4500mAh on this device. However, the Galaxy A32, which is cheaper than the Galaxy A52 and available at Rs 21,999, comes with a 5000mAh high capacity battery. For me, this was the only disappointing factor for the Galaxy A52. But back to battery performance, the device didn’t get hot during the heavy use of the smartphone.

After watching movies on OTT platforms Disney + Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Netflix and using YouTube for a long time, the device lasted for more than a day on a single charge. While watching the Korean TV series “Descendants of the Sun” on Netflix, smartphones made the viewing experience smoother.

This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI 3.1. The UI is very easy to use and users may not face any issues. While playing games such as Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt 9: Legends on the device, the smartphone provided a lag-free gaming experience and worked smoothly. The overall gaming experience was great and there was no lag. However, when playing Asphalt 9: Legend for over an hour, the device got hot once. Overall, the smartphone was quick, switching apps was easy, and the performance was excellent.

Verdict: Available at a starting price of Rs 26,499, the Samsung Galaxy A52 competes with smartphones such as the OnePlus Nord, Oppo F19 Pro Plus, Realme X3 and Redmi 10T. With its unique design and all-round performance, this mobile phone establishes its position in the Indian smartphone market in the mid-segment range.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos