FishOn: Grants to the Better Marine Economy Available | Fisheries News





No more horizon stimulus checks or refunds of taxes already spent or promised. What remains in the hopeful economic horizons of poor Fish Oners like us?

How about this? Frankly, the Seaport Economic Council, which is not afraid to send Route 128 to Gloucester for $ 1 or $ 2, has launched a new grant program. And the kitten has a million dollars.

The BlueTech Tech and Innovation Grant Program (No, we’re not wild about continuous use of Tech) is a municipality, entrepreneur, and technology interested in developing innovative solutions to improve our economy. Seeking suggestions from companies Marine industry and coastal communities.

Applicants may propose business or technology solutions focused on commercial fishing, aquaculture, maritime surveillance or security, shipping, marine biotechnology, offshore renewable energy, and songs, including partridge and pear trees. Encouraged. not really. Still why?

The new $ 1 million grant program follows the 2018 Seaport Economic Council Grand Challenge Grant Program. The program awarded $ 450,000. So this is more.

The new grant program will be managed by MassTech Collaborative on behalf of the council.

The BlueTech Tech and Innovation grant further strengthens the state’s position as a leader in marine and Blue Tech innovation, said Caroline Kirk, former Mayor of Gloucester, now Secretary-General of MassTech. “Massachusetts’ investment in innovators shows how this kind of sectoral collaboration can generate long-term and sustainable economic benefits.”

The application can be found at https://innovation.masstech.org/seaport.

The deadline for proposals is May 26th. So come up with a good idea and get started.

FishOn Baseball Quiz Questions

The Red Sox left fielder Carl Yastrzemski made his debut on April 11, 1961, marking the first of 3,419 career hits in two singles from Roy Herbert in Kansas City A.

In the same inning, Yaz also threw A’s Leoposada on the home plate for his first career outfield assist. Where does Yaz stand on the outfield assist list so far? The answer is to knock down the cutoff man.

What is Holmes, running early in spring?

Around 7:45 pm last Wednesday evening, Coast Guard personnel on the Merrimack River and Portsmouth (New Hampshire) responded to reports of a disabled person and a drifting jet ski in the waters off Hampton Beach. , The fire department has joined.

They rescued the operator and recovered all the ship-shaped jet skis. The Coast Guard shook that Friday night, listening to the index finger and pointing out that the incident might have had a different conclusion.

Without the tremendous response from the Coast Guard and Hampton fire brigade crew, the incident could have been exacerbated by the cold weather until evening, Cmdr said. Mark Neland, Deputy Sector Commander of the Coast Guard Sector in Northern New England and Mission Coordinator of Search and Rescue for Jetski. This underscores the importance of continuing cold water safety measures as temperatures rise throughout the region.

So, the moment of teaching.

The Coast Guard strongly reminds us that seawater temperatures are now below 40 degrees Celsius, and cold water can quickly neutralize people and make it difficult to signal for help.

Provides precautions for kayaking, stand-up paddleboarders, surfers and boaters.

Check your life jacket, navigation technology, communications and firefighting equipment for safety equipment before departure. check.

Appropriate clothes. Wear a life jacket, dry suit, or waist suit. But that’s not the tie. check.

Submit a float plan to the land manager (well, potential issues, this) about when and where to go and when to return. check. Check and checkmate.

Adventure revealed

Schooner Adventure, docked from October 2019 and under the winter lap, finally peeled the plastic on Saturday morning, which the organizers expect to be the first step towards the normal sailing season.

Stephen Edick, executive director of Adventure Gloucester, emailed the volunteers who have been caring for and maintaining the ship and related infrastructure for the past 14 months. We are really lucky that they are very devoted and talented.

Details of Adventure and Gloucester’s other schooners Thomas E. Lannon and Adel as the season approaches.

FishOn Baseball Quiz Answers

As an outfielder, Carl Michael Yastrzemski abandoned 195 runners in his 23-year career. It connects him with Willie Mays at number 57 on the best outfield assist list ever. The Socks Hall of Fame Tris speaker wraps the field at 449.

Why do they keep running on him?

As always, the creation of this column did not harm the fish.

Please contact Sean Horgan (978-675-2714) or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SeanGDT

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos