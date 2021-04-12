Nvidia GeForce graphics card virtualization has been hacked. How to activate vGPU functionality





Key Point SNvidia GeForce Graphics Card Features vGPU This feature is locked and users must spend money on Nvidia Tesla or Quadro cards Tools are now available that allow users to unlock this feature without spending money Ta

Nvidia puts various restrictions on the product, but it doesn’t seem to last long. Over the past few weeks, several reports have shown that the hash rate limiter on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 can be cracked multiple times in a variety of ways. Locked GPU virtualization on GeForce graphics cards can now be easily decrypted using simple tools.

A group of enthusiasts reportedly unlocked the Nvidia GeForce graphics card virtualization (vGPU) feature. According to a Reddit post, there is a way to unlock the vGPU feature of consumer grade Nvidia GeForce graphics cards. In addition, the post shares a link that interested users can access to download the tool to unlock the above features.

The mods currently available on Github will replace the device ID on the Nvidia GeForce graphics card with the device ID on the officially supported GPU. The mod works with KVM VM, Linux and various software such as GP102, GP104, TU102, TU104, GA102 GPU.

According to the patch notes, the driver checks the PCI device ID to see if a particular GPU supports vGPU functionality. The note further explains that each PCI device has its own unique identifier and PCI vendor ID.

Featuring new 3rd generation Max-Q technology, GeForce laptops use AI and new system optimizations to make high-performance gaming laptops faster and better than ever.Photo: Nvidia GeForce Official YouTube Channel

“To enable vGPU support, you need to notify the driver that the PCI device ID of the installed GPU is one of the device IDs used by vGPU-enabled GPUs,” the memo said. I am.

Please note that vGPU functionality is only supported in some data centers and professional boards, as well as gaming graphics cards.

For beginners, Nvidia GeForce graphics card virtualization or vGPU capabilities allow businesses to use on-premises NVIDIA GPUs to “provide an accelerated virtual infrastructure that allows people to work and collaborate from anywhere. Enterprises can also temporarily reuse NVIDIA GPUs used by other enterprises. A project to support remote workers, ”explains Nvidia.

Nvidia GeForce vGPU is the process of distributing graphics processing power to multiple users, allowing multiple users to access and use a single GPU. It separates the consumer GPU from the graphics processing unit in the data center. The technology itself can be used in a variety of applications, including scientific research. Ideally, you should also use a grid GPU to enhance your virtual gaming experience.

Unfortunately, this hack works on a variety of Nvidia GeForce GPUs, but not on Windows, only on kernel-based virtual machines (KVMs) and Linux.

