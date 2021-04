BBI Develops Mobile Capabilities for Digital COVID Test Certificates-Med-Tech Innovation

BBI Solutions has developed a mobile feature that facilitates the creation and sharing of digital COVID test certificates.

The manufacturer’s Novalum technology turns smartphones into diagnostic test readers, enabling users to read, share and store results from the Point of Care.

This technology allows individuals to save a digital version of the COVID test on their phone in a format that anyone can see via a QR code.

Based on Apple’s and Google’s approach to boarding passes, users do not need to install new apps, thanks to new features built using existing interfaces compatible with all smartphones. The QR code is stored in the wallet feature of your smartphone, giving individuals control over their access to their results.

BBI’s Novalum technology is used to read diagnostic tests around the world, and product versions have just been certified with the CE mark. That is, it can be legally sold within the EU and commercially distributed to record the results of Sars. Allows independent validation of Cov-2 antibody testing and vaccination.

The additional function is intended to help employers, venues and organizations scan QR codes to check the status of personal tests and vaccinations, thereby relaxing restrictions and resuming the economy. It is said.

Dr Mario Gualano, Chief Executive Officer of the BBI Group, said: This is an exciting development that proves beneficial to both individuals and businesses as the country gradually reopens after this latest blockade. We are very pleased to receive the CE mark for our innovative application. This will add real confidence to global governments and private sectors looking to adopt technology.

Dr. Neil Polwart, Mobile Head of BBI Solutions, said: Using our expertise and experience in developing and delivering next-generation diagnostic technologies in mobile health, we have created this Novalum feature in a simple, secure and sharable way. It will be rolled out on a large scale within a few weeks. An easy-to-use application with the ability to support both antigen and antibody testing supports test providers and users throughout the process. “

