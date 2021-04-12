Xiaomi is reportedly working on three new tablets with Snapdragon 8xx SoC, possibly Mi Pad 5 series





Xiaomi wasn’t a big player when it came to the tablet market. Currently, Apple and Samsung account for the majority of the market share. But Chinese tech companies are rumored to be working on some new tablets, so they aren’t willing to kill this segment altogether. As mentioned in the Xiaomiui Telegram group (via Android Authority), the company is currently reported to be working on three tablets with model numbers K81, K81A and K82 and codenamed Enuma, Elish and Nabu respectively. ..

These could also be the successors to the Mi Pad 4 launched in 2018 and could be referred to as the Mi Pad 5 series.

It also mentions that these three are expected to feature a quad rear camera setup that includes a primary sensor, ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensors. It may also have wireless charging along with other features such as quad speakers, NFC, and 120Hz refresh rate IPS screen. It is also rumored to have a screen resolution of 2,560 x 1,800 pixels.

Read also: Xiaomi suggests launch of X-series in India on April 23

Of these three, the K81 and K81A are said to be equipped with Qualcomm’s recently launched Snapdragon 870 chipset. This means that tablets have the potential for near-flagship performance as the chipsets fall into the same premium Snapdragon 8xx series. In addition, the K81 is said to have a 48-megapixel primary camera compared to the K81As’s 12-megapixel sensor.

The K82 could be a slightly less powerful device with the Snapdragon 860 chipset. It may also have a 12-megapixel camera on the back.

These are just rumors and speculations, but are consistent with recent leaks posted by Tarekomi Digital Chat Station. In addition to mentioning the high refresh rate and Snapdragon 8xx series chipsets, tipsters added that the Mi Pad 5 can also have an 11-inch screen size.

