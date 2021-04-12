NHS Covid-19 app update blocked due to violation of Apple and Google rules





The NHS Covid-19 app maker planned to ask infected users to share their check-in history.

The England and Wales contact tracking app update was blocked because it violated the terms and conditions of Apple and Google.

The plan was to ask the user to upload the venue check-in log if the user was tested positive for the virus-performed via poster barcode scanning-. This can be used to warn others.

The update was timed to match the relaxation of the blockade rules.

However, both companies explicitly banned such features from the beginning.

Under the conditions signed up by all health authorities to use Apple and Google’s privacy-centric contact tracing technology, they had to agree not to collect location data via software.

As a result, Apple and Google refused to make updates available for download from the app store last week, leaving older versions available instead.

When asked, the Ministry of Health refused to discuss how this failure happened.

Scotland has avoided this pitfall by releasing Check In Scotland, another product for sharing venue history, rather than incorporating functionality into the Protect Scotland contact tracing app.

Virus hotspot

NHS Covid-19 users were able to scan the QR code as they entered shops, restaurants and other venues to record their visits within the app.

However, this data has never been accessed by anyone else.

Instead, it is only used if the local government has otherwise identified it as a virus hotspot and reported that fact to a central database.

Each phone periodically checks the database for matches, so you can warn the owner if you need to take action as a result without sharing the information with others.

However, this facility is rarely used. This is because many local governments were confused about what they should do before the recent blockade.

Prior to the reopening of the shop in England and Wales on Monday, it was aimed at automating the process, along with an outdoor hospitality facility in the United Kingdom.

The story continues

Allowed to reopen pubs, restaurants and cafes with outdoor seating

This included asking users who tested positive if they were willing to upload the logs.

Depending on the threshold set (for example, the number of registered users who visited the same place on the same day), other app users will monitor or test their symptoms immediately, whether they feel sick or not. You will be instructed to receive.

The Ministry of Health described this as a “privacy protection” approach.

However, despite being opt-in, it was a clear breach of the terms that the health chief agreed to when switching to adopting Apple and Google’s contact tracing API (application programming interface) in June 2020. Miss too many potential cases of infection.

Set a precedent

The FAQ for the technology company’s contact notification system states that the relevant app “should not share location data from the user’s device with public health authorities, Apple, or Google.”

QR barcode posters in England and Wales have been tuned for a simpler design

Another document detailing the Terms of Service also states, “The contact tracing app may not be able to use the location-based API and collect device information to determine the exact location of the user. There is. “

In this case, with the exception of England and Wales by Apple and Google, other countries may have set a precedent for their own changes.

The team behind the app was told not to disclose why the update wasn’t released on schedule.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health told the BBC: “The NHS Covid-19 app’s ability to allow users to upload venue history has been slow to roll out.

“This does not affect the functionality of the app and we continue to talk with our partners to provide the app with useful updates that protect the general public.”

A Welsh government spokesman said there was nothing to add.

Analysis Box by Technology Correspondent, Rory Seran Jones

Just a week ago, the Ministry of Health seemed to think that the app update would work fine.

It’s hard to understand why. After all, the rules for using Apple-Google’s contact notification system were clear-collecting location data was no no.

When the app team switched to last summer, they found it impractical to use it alone on their own system.

However, they might have assumed that the tech giant might show some flexibility, as sharing the location by the user is optional.

Instead, Apple and Google claim that the rules are rules.

This emphasizes that governments around the world are being forced to assemble some of their responses to the pandemic in accordance with the rules set by unelected megacorporations.

When the power of tech giants is under the microscope like never before, it will leave many people uncomfortable.

