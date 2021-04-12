How Google’s Page Experience Update Announcement Helps Search Engine Optimization





By Seth Rand, Co-Founder and CEO of Wizard Digital Marketing.

Getty

Google has long advised site owners to prioritize user experience (UX) to help search engine optimization (SEO) rankings, but now the Google Page Experience Update will be launched in May 2021. Five important signals that accumulate in are officially announced.

This new algorithm, which brings together experience-level factors, has new implications and considerations. There are some practical steps you can follow to take advantage of the effects of Google’s new algorithm on page rankings to stay on top.

What’s included in Google’s new page experience update?

The user experience that your website provides to your visitors is an important measure of the ranking factor of your page experience. This SEO algorithm measures aspects of the user’s perception of interacting with a web page and provides the webmaster with a unique opportunity to know exactly what to optimize. You don’t know what weights will be applied to each signal, so the best bet is to consider all five.

1. Core web vital. It contains three performance metrics aimed at the user experience.

Maximum Content Paint (LCP): The point on the page load timeline where the main content is likely to load is how to measure the load speed.

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS): This is the time between when the user first interacts with the page and when the browser begins processing that operation.

First Input Delay (FID): Visual stability prevents stimulating and unexpected movement of page content.

2. Mobile friendly. Mobile-friendly website design should work the same across devices.

3. HTTPS data. Sites need secure technology that enables encrypted communication in the form of SSL certificates.

4. Lack of mobile intrusive interstitial. Don’t show annoying pop-ups to mobile users who click through from Google Search.

5. Safe browsing. The site should be free of malware, malicious downloads, malicious content and other issues.

We know that Google ranks sites better based on ease of use. However, as Google points out in the blog, a good page experience doesn’t overwrite having good page content. SEO technical metrics are important, but when ranking websites, Google places more value on relevant content for searchers.

Visual indicators of page experience

As part of its announcement, Google also announced that it will introduce a visual indicator that specifies search results that meet all the specifications of the page experience. The shape, size, and location of such indicators are not yet known, but it is quite possible that users will prefer these indicated sites to other sites.

Understand these signals and make the necessary changes

Some people find this new update not always useful for SEO because of the factors that make up the page experience update that already exists in Google’s search algorithm. This update may not be perceived as new, but simply as a rebranding of Google.

Feedback made me feel that this part of the update wasn’t exciting, but it could still affect SEO. Proactive notification of Google updates provides good ammunition for your web and performance teams to focus on pushing your cause. All kinds of official updates or messaging are useful information to have.

However, the fact remains that people involved in optimization strategies to improve search rankings need to take the new page experience metrics seriously. We had plenty of time before the new update and now is the time to prepare. There are a few things to consider.

Understand the metrics that Google plans to use. Google itself provides a detailed study of those metrics that are beneficial to their advanced learning.

Perform site audits, optimize based on these new ranking signals, and pay close attention to factors such as page load speed, responsiveness, UX, mobile usability, and security. You can find tools online that can act as performance checkers across devices, such as Google’s mobile-friendly testing.

SEO, UX design, and IT departments all need to be aligned on future goals and actions.

Focus on optimization

So what does this mean for developers and other stakeholders? Now, there are a few things you can do right away to help you improve your page experience:

1. Mobile search optimization

In the third quarter of 2020, mobile devices accounted for more than 50% of global website traffic. Google also states that the algorithm primarily uses the mobile version of the site content to rank pages on the site. So if you haven’t done so already, you’ll need to reduce redirects and code and leverage your browser’s cache to make your pages mobile-friendly. The design and structure of a simple and responsive website makes it more attractive on a small screen.

2. Improved page speed

If the load time is delayed by 1 second, the conversion rate can drop by 7%. Google recommends 3 seconds as a best practice. There are several things you can do to improve load times, such as minimizing HTTPS requests, desynchronizing load files, and investigating JavaScript loading and server response times. It is also important to check the compression, cache, and image file size.

3. Individual phrases that encourage action

This has nothing to do with optimizing page speed, but you shouldn’t miss the factors that further improve interaction and conversion rates. Virtually every site has a call-to-action phrase (CTA) that encourages consumers to subscribe, sign up, or make a purchase. Keep in mind that consumers have different mindsets and need to customize their CTA accordingly. Think about how consumers will benefit from their interactions.

4. Image alternative text

Of course, image compression helps provide the best loading experience, but when it comes to experience and ranking, the alt tag is another factor. Used in HTML code to describe the appearance and functionality of the image on the page and displayed when the image file is not loaded. Short, concrete, and ideally keyword-rich explanations are very helpful.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

