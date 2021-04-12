Green Janitorial Innovations spurs new technology companies focused on resident health | News





Des Moines, Iowa, April 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) For more than eight years, the Des Moines, Iowa Heritage Group has provided environmentally friendly and sustainable microbial protection to businesses, schools and healthcare facilities throughout the Midwest. I did. , SPMC, LLC will be headed by SPMC President John Bergman and SPMC Technical Director Joe Johnson in the summer of 2020.

In addition to vacuuming, cleaning and dusting, Heritage Building Maintenance, the management and building management division of the Heritage Group, stands out for its commitment to integrating WELL building best practices and using scientific research and technology. Scientifically proven microbial control arose from their purpose of cleaning for health. Not only did this help customers maintain the health of the building, but it also helped protect the people who occupy the building.

According to Johnson, disinfection has always been a thorn on the side of sustainable green cleaning programs. For the past eight years, we have been working hard to develop scientifically proven microbial control into real-world solution-based programs.

In the spring of 2020, when companies across the country suddenly faced crisis-level health and operational challenges, years of experience in heritage in microbial control and innovation, SPMC, LLC are technologies supported by trademark programs. It’s a company.

With the initial announcement of the pandemic spread and the challenges faced by building management, the SPMC and LLC teams saw growing interest from building services and commercial real estate management companies to promote continued growth and licensing opportunities throughout the year. I did.

Despite sometimes difficult start-up timings, SPMC continues to expand its family of licensees, supporting its current customer list, including Minneapolis / Cent’s Paramount Building solution. Professional maintenance services from Pole Market, Omaha, Des Moines Heritage Building Maintenance. SPMC also continues to educate business clients and employees on the benefits of scientifically proven microbial control, best practices for building WELL, and the use of science and data to complement traditional cleaning and building maintenance services. I have.

This doesn’t just straighten the cleaning service, says Greg Theroux, founder and CEO of Heritage Building Maintenance and SPMC, LLC. While in the cleaning business, our job is to make your workspace healthier.

The Heritage Building Maintenance team has become a licensee through SPMC, LLC, offering technically advanced programs, including multi-step processes, and scientifically tested to continue to provide sound solutions in storage and building maintenance services. , Will be registered with EPA. , Antibacterial surface protectant. These processes are applied through the Test Treat Track process to create a good database cleaning and protection protocol.

From decades of commercial and corporate real estate management, John Bergman joined the leadership team of SPMC, LLC in January of this year. SPMC will continue to innovate and grow its products with technical director Joe Johnson.

According to Bergman, this goes far beyond cleaning and can’t be considered nothing more than a tech company. The data used to support licensees is groundbreaking.

Bergman further explained that through a scientifically proven microbial control program, licensees use tests to set a baseline of cleanliness at the microbial level in buildings. This establishes a scientifically traceable database of health and wellness microbial control protocols in all spaces servicing, not only focusing on cleaning and occupant health and safety, but also long-term protection. Is provided.

Given our current health-conscious corporate culture, Bergman said. The availability of this technology sets new standards of health in the built environment. Redefine the need for advanced disinfection by providing long-term microbial control. It focuses on sustainability and green best practices, as well as providing health and wellness to buildings and residents.

SPMC, LLC, located in Des Moines, Iowa, currently serves an ever-growing list of licensees and partners throughout the Midwest.

If you have any questions about the Science-Proven Microbial Control® program or licensee opportunities from SPMC, LLC, or if you need more information, please contact SPMC, LLC President John Bergman ([email protected]) or the https web. Please visit the site. : //Spmcglobal.com/.

