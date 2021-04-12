



Have you ever wondered exactly what you would see if you succeeded in digging a hole in the core of the Earth on the other side of the world? Google’s new AR tools are here to show you exactly that. Thank you for Google’s efforts to make the procrastination a success. This core service will definitely disappear in a few minutes (it can be even longer if you have children).

In this experiment, called Floom, pointing the device to the floor and tapping the tornado icon provides a fascinating glance of what you would encounter if you appeared on the other side of the globe. To spend more time with Google’s entertaining tools, try the fun Google Easter Eggs. You can also visit these UI design tools to create your own great user experience.

Floom uses the WebXR API to map tunneling results, but given that much of the world is underwater, the excitement of what you see is a bit of a hit and a mistake. When I first went, it was interesting to see the Pacific Ocean passing directly through the center of the Earth, but it wasn’t the most fascinating image (see bottom left).

Two images from the same location – see figure (image credit: Google)

I also have questions about the accuracy of the tool. When I tried it again (from the same place I might add), I got another place (Fiji) with a much more exciting image. Please see the check in the upper right. Go to the figure.

The great thing about this tool is that you’ll want to try it wherever you go to see if it has changed geographically. For a more consistent hair growth experience, try Google’s Dinosaur AR Tool, or its diverse population of Animal AR Tools.It’s always good to have backup activities on hand, in case traveling in the center of the globe is boring

